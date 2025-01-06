Apple embraces Matter standard to simplify HomeKit compatibility

Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Apple
Close up-shot of iPhone screen with blurred out TV in the background.
Apple’s smart home ecosystem is on the verge of a big change, thanks to an update in how smart home devices earn compatibility certifications. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has announced adjustments to its certification process, making it simpler for manufacturers to achieve the coveted “Works with Apple Home” label.

In short, if a smart home device is certified under the Matter standard, it will now automatically qualify as HomeKit-compatible. This eliminates the need for separate Apple-specific testing, which used to add extra steps for both manufacturers and consumers.

What are Matter and HomeKit?


Before diving into why this change is significant, let’s quickly break down what these terms mean:
  • Matter: Think of Matter as a universal translator for smart home gadgets. Created by the CSA, it’s a standard that ensures devices from different brands—whether they’re for Apple, Google, or Amazon—can work together seamlessly.
  • HomeKit: Apple’s own smart home platform. It allows you to control devices like lights, thermostats, and cameras through Apple’s Home app or with Siri voice commands.

With Matter now serving as the foundation, devices certified under its program will automatically be recognized by Apple’s HomeKit. This is a big deal for anyone who’s been frustrated by the sometimes confusing process of figuring out which gadgets work with their smart home setup.

What’s changing?


In the past, getting that “Works with Apple Home” badge required smart home devices to pass two separate sets of tests: one for Matter and another for Apple’s HomeKit. Unsurprisingly, this added extra costs and delays for manufacturers, which often trickled down to consumers in the form of limited product availability.

But now:
  • Apple will recognize the CSA’s Matter certification tests as sufficient for HomeKit compatibility.
  • This means manufacturers no longer need to go through Apple-specific testing if their device passes the Matter standards.

The result? More devices will likely carry the “Works with Apple Home” badge, making it easier for you to spot gadgets that fit seamlessly into your Apple-powered home.

Why does this matter for consumers?


If you’re someone who uses Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, this change simplifies your life. You’ll no longer have to dig through specs or forums to confirm if a Matter-certified device will also work with Apple Home. If the “Works with Apple Home” label is on the box, you’re good to go.

It also means we’ll likely see more HomeKit-compatible devices hitting the market. Without the extra certification burden, manufacturers have fewer hurdles to clear, which could lead to faster product launches and, potentially, more affordable options.

What about Google and Samsung?


Apple isn’t the only player embracing this streamlined approach. Starting in 2025, both Google Home and Samsung SmartThings are expected to adopt similar practices, according to the CSA. This would make Matter the go-to standard for smart home devices, enabling a more unified and user-friendly ecosystem across all major platforms.

The bigger picture


For years, the smart home industry has been a bit of a headache for consumers, with different ecosystems creating compatibility roadblocks. Matter aims to fix that by creating a universal standard, and Apple’s decision to fully embrace it is a step toward a more open, collaborative future for smart home tech.

So, whether you’re just starting to dabble in smart home devices or you’re already deep into the HomeKit ecosystem, this change is great news. The “Works with Apple Home” badge will soon become a familiar sight, signaling a future where setting up your smart home is less about troubleshooting and more about convenience.

By accepting Matter certification as the standard for HomeKit compatibility, Apple is making life easier for everyone—manufacturers and consumers alike. This update paves the way for a broader selection of smart home gadgets, all with fewer barriers to entry. And with Google and Samsung following suit in the near future, the dream of a truly interconnected smart home is closer than ever.
