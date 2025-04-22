Apple makes a surprising decision for its Apple Maps app

The frustratingly slow pace of Apple Maps' detailed city experience (DCE) updates is causing many drivers using an iPhone to stick with Google Maps instead of switching to Apple Maps. The detailed city experience is supposed to feature 3D maps, crosswalks, sidewalks, medians, and more. Apple has been quietly expanding the DCE maps experience to more countries outside the U.S. as the latest city to get such treatment is Stockholm, Sweden.





The detailed city experience for Stockholm features 17 buildings in 3D, each with highly detailed features like crosswalks, sidewalks, and even trees. Apple hasn't made an announcement about the latest city it selected to receive DCE mapping and it plans on keeping quiet about any more cities getting updated in the future. Previous tests conducted by Apple had most expecting Italy to be the next European city to get the DCE treatment which made it a surprise when Stockholm was selected instead..





Apple seems to be choosing which cities receive the DCE treatment without giving it much thought. This, combined with how long it is taking Apple to bring the detailed city experience to additional cities, has given some iPhone users a reason to stay connected with Google Maps for their long term navigational needs. With Apple keeping the plans for its mapping and navigation app under wraps as is typical for the tech giant, what else can iPhone users do but stick with Google Maps, especially in the long-term.





On the other hand, those iPhone users willing to give Apple Maps a legitimate shot at being their go-to app for turn-by-turn directions might be pleasantly surprised, especially if they haven't used Apple Maps for some time. The app now does a splendid job getting you set up to make an upcoming left or right turn even giving you a landmark to make it easier to know when to turn ("At the next traffic light, turn left"). This was so well done by Apple that Google Maps now does the same thing.





