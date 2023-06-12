Apple Maps in iOS 17 update shows free EV chargers around you





One such novelty turned up hiding in plain sight in the new Apple Maps update. Coming with iOS 17, Apple will not only be mapping the free electric car chargers around you, but it also let you know which ones are busy, so that you can plan your charging session according to your remaining range, says Apple:









Given the proliferation of electric vehicles in the US, where just this past quarter their sales rose 79% compared to the same period last year, the EV charger Apple Maps update could prove a godsend for Americans brandishing an iPhone, and that's half of phone owners in the US. Apple mentions the new Maps feature in iOS 17 rather fleetingly, but NotaTeslaApp dug out more details.





The driver will be able to pick their preferred charging partner, too, be it Tesla's vast Supercharger network, Chargepoint, or Electrify America and others. Not only that, but it gives you the availability of free charging stalls at this very moment, which would be very useful for Tesla and other EV owners who don't want to arrive only to find all piles occupied.









The list can also be sorted by plug type, even though this may become less and less relevant now that both Ford and GM waved the white flag on the CCS standard and said they will be using Tesla's sprawling Supercharger network from now on, and even adopted its slimmer NACS connector.





The US government is also building a nationwide EV charging network with a $7.5 billion budget and intends to place half a million new charging points in cities, major highways, and even in rural areas. Thus, Apple Maps will soon have a lot more EV chargers to work with, displaying real-time info about their status come the iOS 17 update.