Ultra-rare deal slashes a hefty 50 bucks off Apple MagSafe Duo list price

Deals
Released all the way back in 2020 and officially discontinued three years later without a direct sequel ever being announced (or even credibly rumored by anyone), the MagSafe Duo somehow remains one of the most convenient and versatile wireless charging solutions for hardcore Apple fans.

Far from ideal from a speed standpoint, especially if you own a relatively new Apple Watch model, the easily foldable and thus ultra-portable accessory continues to sell like hotcakes and please most buyers on sites like Amazon.com, where it currently has a solid 4.5-star average based on more than 4,000 verified customer ratings.

Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Support, Compatible with iPhone 8 or Later, Apple Watches, and AirPods Models, Foldable Design, 1m USB-C to Lightning Cable Included, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Support, Compatible with iPhone 8 or Later, Apple Watches, and AirPods Models, Foldable Design, 1m USB-C to Lightning Cable Included, New
The big problem with the Apple MagSafe Duo, of course, is that $129.99 list price... you still can't reduce very substantially and very easily nowadays at most major US retailers.

But that's where Woot comes in, charging a cool 50 bucks less than usual with no obvious compromises and of course no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. That's right, you can get brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty at $79.99 a pop... if you hurry.

Technically, this completely unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deal is scheduled to run until March 1. But as if to further prove the steady popularity of the MagSafe Duo way beyond its official death date, the $50 discount is the third best-selling promotion on the entire Woot website, which is naturally filled with great deals on great products from all kinds of categories and industries.

That means there's a very good chance the Amazon-owned e-tailer will run out of inventory far sooner than the beginning of next month, which would leave you with said parent company's $21 discount on the same device as your top buying option.

The MagSafe Duo charger, remember, does not come with an actual power adapter, only including a 1m USB-C to Lightning cable in addition to the 2-in-1 mat you can simultaneously place your iPhone and Apple Watch on for convenient, effortless, but not very fast charging. 

