Huawei used “supply chain breach” to acquire AI chips from TSMC

The Huawei Mate XT is an example of recent innovation by the company. | Video credit — Huawei

Huawei faced a major blow to its business a few years ago when the U.S. suddenly deemed it a national security concern. The company’s phones — which I’m personally quite fond of — were shaping up to be very dangerous competitors to Samsung and Apple in the U.S Sanctions placed on Huawei forced the company to come up with its own software services and operating system. After Huawei phones lost out on Google services consumers in other countries began losing interest in the brand as well.Despite these complications Huawei has come up with an ingenious operating system — harmonyOS — that is intuitive and would give Android and iOS a run for their money. The company has also gained significant market share in its home country as Apple continues to lose popularity.A lot of this progress may very well have taken place using illegitimate means but hey, when the world’s against you you don’t really care anymore I suppose.