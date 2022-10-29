The phenomenally powerful M1 iPad Pro can be had for up to $550 less

Although Android tablets are slowly getting better at things they sucked at, Apple's iPad continues to be a safer bet and better investment for those looking to buy a slate. Apple has amped up the experience with desktop-class in-house M series chips and right now, you can get your hands on the M1 iPad Pros at discounted prices.





Even though Apple recently introduced new iPad Pros , they are incremental upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, with the new M2 chip and a new Apple Pencil feature being the only highlights.





The iPad Pro's pricing has also not changed, meaning the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. Best Buy is currently offering discounts of up to $550 on the older models, which makes them better buys.





Both versions are powered by the blistering fast M1 chip which has more power than the average consumer needs. The slates have better cameras than most high-end laptops around. The 12MP front camera has a feature called Center Stage that keeps the subject in the frame during video calls.





iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 11 inches 120Hz screen | Apple M1 chip | Dual main camera $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 12.9 inches miniLED 120Hz screen | Apple M1 chip | Dual rear camera $100 off (9%) $999 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





The rear camera array, which consists of a 12MP main camera and a 10MP ultrawide sensor, also captures great shots.





The 11-inch model is lighter than the bigger variant and its LCD screen offers great brightness and color reproduction. Those who watch HDR content will like the 12.9 inches iPad Pro better as it flaunts the Mini LED tech.





The tablets have a neat design with thin black bezels and have a fantastic speaker setup. Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil are also supported and the slates boast amazing battery life.





The iPad Pros are also great for multi-taskers and can easily run apps side-by-side.





In short, if you need a stupendously fast tablet with a solid battery life that can rival laptops, the M1 iPad Pro is just what you need. Best Buy is currently selling them for $100 cheaper so you can get the 11-inch model for $699.99 and the bigger version for $999.99. You can save a further $450 by trading in an old tablet, bringing down the price to as low as $249.99.