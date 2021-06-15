Apple's Leather Wallet is on sale at Amazon for $49.55!

16% discount

Black and Saddle Brown versions of the Leather Wallet that are on sale for $49.55 right now, which is about $10 off their regular price of $59.00. (It could be there to get our taste buds "primed," so to speak, for the huge discounts we're sure to see on It's only theandversions of the Leather Wallet that are on sale forright now, which is abouttheir regular price of $59.00. (It could be there to get our taste buds "primed," so to speak, for the huge discounts we're sure to see on Prime Day 2021 , come June 20!)





Apple prides itself on the quality of the "luxury lifestyle" accessories it offers for the newest iPhone series. The Leather Wallet is made from "specially tanned and finished European leather," which makes it both very stylish and extremely functional.





It snaps into the back of an iPhone easily, using magnets which are powerful enough to hold the Wallet in place even if your phone is wearing another silicone or leather case . You can fit up to three cards snugly inside the Leather Wallet, and you can also mix and match between Apple's Wallet and Leather or Silicon case colors, to find your absolute favorite combination.







