Apple's Leather Wallet is on sale at Amazon for $49.55

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Jun 15, 2021, 7:16 AM
Apple's signature Leather Wallet for the iPhone 12 series, compatible with its innovative MagSafe charger, is now at a 16% discount at Amazon. Deals on Apple accessories are few and far between, and this is the best promotion on Leather Wallet accessories on the market right now. 

It's only the Black and Saddle Brown versions of the Leather Wallet that are on sale for $49.55 right now, which is about $10 off their regular price of $59.00. (It could be there to get our taste buds "primed," so to speak, for the huge discounts we're sure to see on Prime Day 2021, come June 20!)

Apple prides itself on the quality of the "luxury lifestyle" accessories it offers for the newest iPhone series. The Leather Wallet is made from "specially tanned and finished European leather," which makes it both very stylish and extremely functional.

It snaps into the back of an iPhone easily, using magnets which are powerful enough to hold the Wallet in place even if your phone is wearing another silicone or leather case. You can fit up to three cards snugly inside the Leather Wallet, and you can also mix and match between Apple's Wallet and Leather or Silicon case colors, to find your absolute favorite combination.

Apple's Leather Wallet is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. Note that even if the Wallet may fit older phones in terms of size, it is only guaranteed to adhere properly to the latest iPhone 12 series, due to their particular build quality.

Apple Leather Wallet - Black


Apple Leather Wallet - Saddle Brown


