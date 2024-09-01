Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Apple is working on a budget Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPad Pro 2024 Magic Keyboard | Image credit — Apple

Apple is reportedly developing a new, more affordable Magic Keyboard designed for the base model iPad and the new iPad Air. Unlike the premium Magic Keyboard introduced with the iPad Pro lineup earlier this year, this budget-friendly version will likely lack features such as a palm rest, but may include other new features — such as a function row.

According to Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's Apple insider, the company's suppliers are currently working on this new keyboard, and if everything goes according to plan, we can expect it to be released sometime in mid-2025. This new keyboard could replace both the Magic Keyboard Folio (introduced in 2022 for the 10th generation iPad) and the older Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (released in 2020). 

One notable rumored addition to this new model is the inclusion of a function row, a feature previously absent from the iPad Air's Magic Keyboard. This would be a welcome change, as it would provide iPad Air users with quick access to commonly used controls, such as brightness, volume, and media playback, further enhancing their workflow.


It is likely that Apple will use a silicone material for the top case, instead of aluminum, as a cost-saving measure. This could also have some benefits in terms of durability and grip. Silicone is known for its shock-absorbing properties, which could help protect the keyboard from accidental bumps and drops. Additionally, the soft texture of silicone might provide a more comfortable and secure grip when carrying the iPad and keyboard together.

This move to introduce a more budget-friendly Magic Keyboard aligns with Apple's efforts to streamline its iPad keyboard offerings. The company has already taken steps in this direction by discontinuing the older Smart Keyboards, which were still using butterfly switches.

By introducing a new keyboard that combines affordability with essential features, Apple aims to make the Magic Keyboard experience accessible to a wider range of iPad users. It's a smart move that could potentially boost sales and further solidify the iPad's position as a versatile productivity tool.

While there's no official confirmation from Apple yet, the prospect of a new, budget-friendly Magic Keyboard is certainly exciting news for iPad users who have been looking for a more affordable way to enhance their typing experience. We'll have to wait and see how this new keyboard shapes up in the coming months, but for now, it seems like a promising addition to Apple's iPad accessory lineup.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

