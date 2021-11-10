An iPhone amazingly survives a drop from a plane with no damage

An iPhone amazingly survives a drop from a plane with no damage0
A pilot of a twin-engine light aircraft dropped his iPhone on the runway during takeoff. Fortunately, the pilot was able to use the Find My app and locate the device, which led searchers right to it. The iPhone was dropped at the runway of the Orlando Executive Airport in Florida, which is used mostly for business jets and other small aircraft.
The next surprise is when the person that found the phone stated the device is fully intact. This was very surprising for air traffic control, as they were sure the screen of the phone is cracked. After all, the iPhone was dropped at a speed of around 50 to 60 miles an hour during takeoff. The air traffic controller further elaborated that most of the time, an iPhone doesn’t survive a drop from just a couple of feet, let alone from a flying plane.
Unfortunately, there is no information as to which model iPhone survived the drop. In the last couple of years, Apple has strived to make its iPhones harder to break. This was the case with the iPhone 12 series, which the company claimed to have four times better drop performance compared to its predecessor. The new iPhone 13 series isn’t said to be any less drop-resistant.
Considering this, the iPhone that survived takeoff at the Orlando airport could be from Apple’s 2020 or 2021 lineup. Good job Apple.
