iPhone SE 2023 concept shows us what notchless iPhones could look like



The The 2023 iPhone SE is tipped to offer a bigger 6.1-inches display with a hole-punch selfie camera. The latest iPhone SE model doesn't come with the Face ID tech and instead relies on a Home button-embedded Touch ID for biometrics. The trade-off is a chunky bottom bezel.





Since the SE models are targeted at people looking for affordable handsets, the 2023 variant is also unlikely to get Face ID and it's being assumed that Apple will move the fingerprint reader to the power button, similar to what it has done with the 2020 iPad Air.



Apple might also reposition the speaker to the top edge to trim down the top bezel. Throw in iPhone 12 -inspired squared-off edges, and the new model may end up looking like this:









The alleged notchless, pinhole design will first be used for some iPhone 14 models , per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.