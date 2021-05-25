iPhone SE 2023 concept shows us what notchless iPhones could look like

The second-generation Apple iPhone SE
that was released in 2020 features a 4.7-inches LCD screen and big top and bottom bezels. The next iteration, which will allegedly be released in 2022, is expected to retain the same design, though it will probably come with improved internals and 5G connectivity.
The 2023 model will reportedly receive a facelift and concept creator apple lap's
latest illustrations (via 9to5Mac
) bring to life the rumored design.
The 2023 iPhone SE
is tipped to offer a bigger 6.1-inches display with a hole-punch selfie camera. The latest iPhone SE
model doesn't come with the Face ID tech and instead relies on a Home button-embedded Touch ID for biometrics. The trade-off is a chunky bottom bezel.
Since the SE models are targeted at people looking for affordable handsets, the 2023 variant is also unlikely to get Face ID and it's being assumed that Apple will move the fingerprint reader to the power button, similar to what it has done with the 2020 iPad Air.
Apple might also reposition the speaker to the top edge
to trim down the top bezel. Throw in iPhone 12
-inspired squared-off edges, and the new model may end up looking like this:
iPhone SE 2023 concept images
The alleged notchless, pinhole design will first be used for some iPhone 14 models
, per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!