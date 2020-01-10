Your iPhone and iPad are suddenly worth a lot less
The change, which was first spotted by iFun.de and subsequently reported by MacRumors, appears to have been applied to several countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Germany. The trade-in value of Apple products in the United States has also been affected.
For example, the iPhone XS Max could fetch you up to $600 through Apple yesterday and the older iPhone 7 Plus could be exchanged for up to $200 in store credit. Now, these devices are valued at just $500 and $150 respectively.
Similar changes have been made to the iPad and Apple Watch lineups. Specifically, the Cupertino-based giant now says your iPad Pro is worth up to $220 rather than $290. Your Apple Watch Series 4, on the other hand, is valued at $100 instead of $110.
Apple’s updated trade-in values can be viewed below. The current prices are highlighted in bold to avoid any confusion.
Estimated Apple iPhone Trade-in Values
- iPhone XS Max – up to $500, previously up to $600
- iPhone XS – up to $420, previously up to $500
- iPhone XR – up to $300, previously up to $370
- iPhone X – up to $320, previously up to $400
- iPhone 8 Plus – up to $250, previously up to $300
- iPhone 8 – up to $170, previously up to $220
- iPhone 7 Plus – up to $150, previously up to $200
- iPhone 7 – up to $120, previously up to $150
- iPhone 6s Plus – up to $100, previously up to $120
- iPhone 6s – up to $80, previously up to $100
Estimated Apple iPad Trade-in Values
- iPad Pro – up to $220, previously up to $290
- iPad – up to $100, previously up to $140
- iPad Air – up to $70, previously up to $100
- iPad mini – up to $80, previously up to $120
Estimated Apple Watch Trade-in Values
- Apple Watch Series 4 – up to $100, previously up to $110
- Apple Watch Series 3 – up to $70, unchanged
- Apple Watch Series 2 – up to $60, unchanged
- Apple Watch Series 1 – up to $30, unchanged
