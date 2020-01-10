Your iPhone and iPad are suddenly worth a lot less

Your Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad are now worth less



For example, the For example, the iPhone XS Max could fetch you up to $600 through Apple yesterday and the older iPhone 7 Plus could be exchanged for up to $200 in store credit. Now, these devices are valued at just $500 and $150 respectively.



Similar changes have been made to the iPad and Apple Watch lineups. Specifically, the Cupertino-based giant now says your iPad Pro is worth up to $220 rather than $290. Your Apple Watch Series 4, on the other hand, is valued at $100 instead of $110.



Apple’s updated trade-in values can be viewed below. The current prices are highlighted in bold to avoid any confusion.

Estimated Apple iPhone Trade-in Values

iPhone XS Max – up to $500 , previously up to $600

, previously up to $600 iPhone XS – up to $420 , previously up to $500

, previously up to $500 iPhone XR – up to $300 , previously up to $370

, previously up to $370 iPhone X – up to $320 , previously up to $400

, previously up to $400 iPhone 8 Plus – up to $250 , previously up to $300

, previously up to $300 iPhone 8 – up to $170 , previously up to $220

, previously up to $220 iPhone 7 Plus – up to $150 , previously up to $200

, previously up to $200 iPhone 7 – up to $120 , previously up to $150

, previously up to $150 iPhone 6s Plus – up to $100 , previously up to $120

, previously up to $120 iPhone 6s – up to $80 , previously up to $100 Estimated Apple iPad Trade-in Values iPad Pro – up to $220 , previously up to $290

, previously up to $290 iPad – up to $100 , previously up to $140

, previously up to $140 iPad Air – up to $70 , previously up to $100

, previously up to $100 iPad mini – up to $80 , previously up to $120 Estimated Apple Watch Trade-in Values Apple Watch Series 4 – up to $100 , previously up to $110

, previously up to $110 Apple Watch Series 3 – up to $70 , unchanged

, unchanged Apple Watch Series 2 – up to $60 , unchanged

, unchanged Apple Watch Series 1 – up to $30 , unchanged