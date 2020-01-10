iOS Apple Tablets

Your iPhone and iPad are suddenly worth a lot less

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 10, 2020, 7:56 AM
Apple has never been the most generous company when it comes to trade-in values, but overnight several iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models have seen their value slashed rather drastically.

The change, which was first spotted by iFun.de and subsequently reported by MacRumors, appears to have been applied to several countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Germany. The trade-in value of Apple products in the United States has also been affected.

For example, the iPhone XS Max could fetch you up to $600 through Apple yesterday and the older iPhone 7 Plus could be exchanged for up to $200 in store credit. Now, these devices are valued at just $500 and $150 respectively.

Similar changes have been made to the iPad and Apple Watch lineups. Specifically, the Cupertino-based giant now says your iPad Pro is worth up to $220 rather than $290. Your Apple Watch Series 4, on the other hand, is valued at $100 instead of $110. 

Apple’s updated trade-in values can be viewed below. The current prices are highlighted in bold to avoid any confusion.
Estimated Apple iPhone Trade-in Values

  • iPhone XS Max – up to $500, previously up to $600
  • iPhone XS – up to $420, previously up to $500
  • iPhone XR – up to $300, previously up to $370
  • iPhone X – up to $320, previously up to $400
  • iPhone 8 Plus – up to $250, previously up to $300
  • iPhone 8 – up to $170, previously up to $220
  • iPhone 7 Plus – up to $150, previously up to $200
  • iPhone 7 – up to $120, previously up to $150
  • iPhone 6s Plus – up to $100, previously up to $120
  • iPhone 6s – up to $80, previously up to $100
Estimated Apple iPad Trade-in Values
  • iPad Pro – up to $220, previously up to $290
  • iPad – up to $100, previously up to $140
  • iPad Air – up to $70, previously up to $100
  • iPad mini – up to $80, previously up to $120
Estimated Apple Watch Trade-in Values
  • Apple Watch Series 4 – up to $100, previously up to $110
  • Apple Watch Series 3 – up to $70, unchanged
  • Apple Watch Series 2 – up to $60, unchanged
  • Apple Watch Series 1 – up to $30, unchanged

Vancetastic
1. Vancetastic

Posts: 1830; Member since: May 17, 2017

I guess trading in is easier, but you can do way better selling these outright.

posted on 59 min ago

stuyjcp
2. stuyjcp

Posts: 32; Member since: Apr 29, 2012

Agreed. It might take a while, but you'll get significantly more for selling it on a secondhand site. Always worth the wait unless you can't afford not liquidating the value of the phone immediately by trading it in.

posted on 43 min ago

Tsepz_GP
4. Tsepz_GP

Posts: 1211; Member since: Apr 12, 2012

This is very true and interestingly enough I just saw some Used iPhone XS MAXs going for R14999 here in South Africa,that’s the equivalent of about $1051,I have a 256GB XS Max and can still sell it for more than that if I wanted to.

posted on 3 min ago

tbreezy
3. tbreezy

Posts: 231; Member since: Aug 11, 2019

Indeed. But anyway I never buy my gadgets with the thought of selling them, I usually keep them as backups. In my country if I wanted to see my current iPhone I’d still get a substantial amount for it though.

posted on 10 min ago

