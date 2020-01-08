Apple App Store users spent more money than ever over Christmas



The popular marketplace is visited by over half a billion people each week and has generated over $155 billion for developers since its launch in 2008. Over a quarter of this total comes from the past year alone and it seems as though 2020 will only be bigger.



Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, App Store customers spent a whopping $1.42 billion. This represents an incredible 16% increase over last year and, as such, is a new record for the App Store.



Apple also revealed that New Year’s Day 2020 was the single biggest day in the App Store’s twelve-year history. Consumers spent a massive $386 million over the 24-hour period, representing a 20% increase over the figures registered in 2019.



The company hasn’t yet revealed how well its Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ services have performed since launch, but it did tease further collaborations with developers and creators throughout 2020.