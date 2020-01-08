Apple Apps

Apple App Store users spent more money than ever over Christmas

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 08, 2020, 6:28 AM
Apple kicked 2019 off by lowering its revenue guidance for the first time in years, but for 2020 the Cupertino-based giant has decided to start things on a much more positive note.

In a press release published earlier today, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, announced that “2019 was the biggest year for Services in Apple’s history” thanks to the introduction of several new products and the incredible momentum experienced by the App Store.

The popular marketplace is visited by over half a billion people each week and has generated over $155 billion for developers since its launch in 2008. Over a quarter of this total comes from the past year alone and it seems as though 2020 will only be bigger. 

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, App Store customers spent a whopping $1.42 billion. This represents an incredible 16% increase over last year and, as such, is a new record for the App Store.

Apple also revealed that New Year’s Day 2020 was the single biggest day in the App Store’s twelve-year history. Consumers spent a massive $386 million over the 24-hour period, representing a 20% increase over the figures registered in 2019. 

The company hasn’t yet revealed how well its Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+ services have performed since launch, but it did tease further collaborations with developers and creators throughout 2020.

