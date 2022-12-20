Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply

"iPhone City"









Previous reports outlined that the facility is some 100,000 employees short-handed to resume full capacity. Normally, the Zhengzhou factory has around 300,00 employees, which are responsible for the assembly of nearly half of the world's iPhone supply.





Ever since their arrival, both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have suffered production delays that disrupted the supply chain and caused multiple order delays. Things only got worse after the COVID lockdown that disturbed the normal state of affairs at Zhengzhou.





Currently, attempting to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max straight from Apple reveals that you will have to wait a week or two, which is significantly better than the much longer wait times last month.





Apple is has diversified its manufacturing options, with the current majority of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models intended for India mostly assembled in Foxconn's local facilities. Foxconn is also reportedly considering a quadruple increase in workforce in India, which will allow it to build more units for export to other regions.