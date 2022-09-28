Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available at Samsung.com with a $200 instant credit! In addition, you get a free case and can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 to slash the price further by $900.

iPhone 14 Pro Max display measurements

While we measured 1033 nits of brightness on the 14 Pro Max, that is in the typical everyday scenario where Apple advertises a 1000 nit threshold in the display specs. This goes up to 1600 peak nits when displaying HDR content, and can allegedly go up to 2000 nits when in automatic brightness mode outdoors under direct sunlight.





The peak brightness number is the absolute maximum that the panel is physically able to achieve when just a tiny fraction of it (about a percentage point) has its light-emitting diodes powered to the maximum while showing all white, and that is exactly the 2000 number that Apple advertises.





Lo and behold, independent tests have confirmed that Apple wasn't kidding when it said its iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro handsets have the brightest phone displays ever. Those measured 2307 nits of peak standard gamut brightness and 2108 nits in a wide gamut mode.





Bear in mind that this is the " brightness for a screen that has only a tiny 1% Average Picture Level in high ambient light ," or the maximum a small section of the screen's diodes can reach when fully powered and displaying white under what the two ambient light sensor of the 14 Pro Max perceive as direct sunlight falling on the screen like when you try to read on the beach.