The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Call it dollar appreciation or euro currency depreciation, the fact that the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates way faster and more aggressively than the other major central banks led to EUR/USD parity and Apple thought it had to compensate the global currency nosedive against the greenback somehow.
While for Apple's bean counting department the new global iPhone 14 prices are merely reflecting the new exchange rate differences, for foreign buyers of its latest and greatest iPhone 14 Pro Max the price is eye-watering or jaw-dropping, depending on their particular mood.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max can cost more than $3000
In some countries with rampant inflation and freewheeling currency exchange rates like the Republic of Türkiye (Turkey), a 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max now costs more than $3000 in USD equivalent. In fact, the starting price of the base 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max there is $2414, more than two times the iPhone's $1099 starting tag here in the US as per Nukeni's comparison list.
Here's a list of 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max prices in different countries converted in US dollar terms:
- United States US$1,099.00
- Japan US$1,146.35
- Hong Kong US$1,197.35
- Thailand US$1,232.82
- Canada US$1,239.62
- Taiwan US$1,261.45
- South Korea US$1,272.25
- United Arab Emirates US$1,279.30
- Singapore US$1,281.19
- Australia US$1,285.41
- Malaysia US$1,288.24
- China US$1,291.82
- Switzerland US$1,330.29
- New Zealand US$1,335.95
- Canada US$1,357.68
- Philippines US$1,368.88
- United Kingdom US$1,383.28
- Luxembourg US$1,431.31
- Austria US$1,450.23
- Germany US$1,450.23
- Mexico US$1,451.40
- Spain US$1,470.24
- France US$1,480.25
- Netherlands US$1,480.25
- Belgium US$1,480.25
- Italy US$1,490.26
- Ireland US$1,490.26
- Portugal US$1,500.27
- Finland US$1,500.27
- Czechia US$1,506.49
- Poland US$1,530.77
- Sweden US$1,542.48
- Denmark US$1,547.73
- Norway US$1,547.92
- Hungary US$1,593.87
- India US$1,756.44
- Brazil US$2,000.42
- Turkey US$2,413.87
As usual, Brazil and Turkey are the outliers with the most expensive iPhone 14 price tag due to a combination of factors in these countries. In India, however, whose GDP per capita last year was US$2,277, or lower than those in the worst iPhone 14 Pro Max price offenders, Apple's top handset still costs 63% more than in the US.
It's bad for iPhone buyers in Europe, too, as countries on the continent occupy 16 of the top 20 worst places in the world to get an iPhone 14 Pro Max from, with the Hungarian Apple fans particularly disadvantaged on account of a what-the-heck US$1,594 base price.
All in all, the US is the best place to buy an Apple device, even without the free iPhone 14 Pro carrier deals that AT&T and T-Mobile are currently doling out, or Verizon's new and exclusive One Unlimited for iPhone carrier plan.
