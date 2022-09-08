The iPhone 14 Pro Max global price list would leave you happy to live in the US

Here's a list of 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max prices in different countries converted in US dollar terms:





It's bad for iPhone buyers in Europe, too, as countries on the continent occupy 16 of the top 20 worst places in the world to get an iPhone 14 Pro Max from, with the Hungarian Apple fans particularly disadvantaged on account of a what-the-heck US$1,594 base price.

As usual, Brazil and Turkey are the outliers with the most expensive iPhone 14 price tag due to a combination of factors in these countries. In India, however, whose GDP per capita last year was US$2,277, or lower than those in the worst iPhone 14 Pro Max price offenders, Apple's top handset still costs 63% more than in the US.