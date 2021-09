Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October

Apple's running low on iPhone 13 Pro Max stock





That probably won't be the case for long, at least if rumors of an extended supercycle are true. So if you're on the lookout for one of Apple's latest smartphones, here's how to pre-order the iPhone 13 and get it as fast as possible

Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals are now live and the shipment dates for certain color and storage configurations have already started slipping back as far as the second week of October.Launch stock for the iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB of storage has almost been depleted. Shipment dates for the Sierra Blue, Silver, and Graphite versions have been pushed back to Oct 6 – Oct 11. Only the Gold model with 1TB remains in stock.Demand seems to be even higher for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As of the time of writing, every color and storage configuration has been pushed back to the week of Oct 6, the only exceptions being the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB units in Gold.The good news is that customers on the lookout for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini can still receive their phones as early as next week. The shipment dates haven’t slipped back for a single variant of either model.