Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October

Delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start slipping to October0
Apple's running low on iPhone 13 Pro Max stock
Launch stock for the iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB of storage has almost been depleted. Shipment dates for the Sierra Blue, Silver, and Graphite versions have been pushed back to Oct 6 – Oct 11. Only the Gold model with 1TB remains in stock.
The good news is that customers on the lookout for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini can still receive their phones as early as next week. The shipment dates haven’t slipped back for a single variant of either model.
That probably won't be the case for long, at least if rumors of an extended supercycle are true. So if you're on the lookout for one of Apple's latest smartphones, here's how to pre-order the iPhone 13 and get it as fast as possible.