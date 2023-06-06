Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

We can probably debate the reasons why 2021's iPhone 13 mini failed so miserably at the global box-office all summer long, but one thing is as clear as day for both lovers and haters of compact mobile devices. The last of Apple's diminutive mohicans would have sold a lot better than it did at a price of $200.

If that sounds unrealistic for a premium-looking handset (by 2021 standards) with a super-powerful A15 Bionic processor under the hood, you should know such a killer deal is actually possible today for Verizon customers willing to meet a couple of key requirements.

Apple iPhone 13 mini

5G, 128GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 5.4-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Selfie Shooter, Face ID, Multiple Colors, Verizon Activation and Monthly Installment Plan Required
$401 off (67%)
$199 08
$599 99
These don't include a device trade-in, number port-in, or even an obligatory new line of wireless service, mind you, which makes this hot new Walmart offer much more attractive and easy to claim than your standard carrier promotion.

All you need to do to lower the iPhone 13 mini's price from $600 to two Benjamins is commit to a three-year payment plan, which sounds bad but is actually pretty easy to get out of after just a couple of months. Both new and existing Verizon subscribers can easily get in on Walmart's online-only deal with a new line or straightforward upgrade, although you may want to hurry.

The retailer currently has the deeply discounted iPhone 13 mini in stock in blue, pink, and red colors, but that's unlikely to be true for a very long time and we wouldn't be shocked to see all inventory wiped out by undoubtedly robust demand in a matter of days or even hours.

That $200 comes out to a measly $5.53 a month for folks who don't have a problem staying tied to Big Red for three years, and for some reason, the same product in black and white hues is significantly more expensive right now.

We're obviously talking about an entry-level 128GB storage configuration here, but even taking that and the inherent battery life struggles of the miniature Apple A15 powerhouse into consideration, this is an undeniable value-for-money champion you should definitely look into buying... while you can.

