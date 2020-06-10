Latest iPhone 12 Pro Max image renders hint the notch hasn't budged much









Apple had initial troubles producing the Face ID modules for the iPhone X which first had them, due to the precision needed for certain parts, but now all of this is behind it, and there have even been reports that its suppliers have managed to shrink the kit further.

If Finisar and other Apple TrueDepth camera sensor suppliers have managed to make the whole setup even smaller, it would explain why Apple may have decided to improve the screen-to-body ratio further, as the current state of its "all-screen" efforts clashes with its minimalist design heritage pretty obviously.





In addition, Apple has already patented several ways it might go about without a notch. One includes holes in the display itself, and another a matrix underneath that will let the sensor emitters pass between the pixels themselves.





Thus, all rumors point that it may shrink the notch a bit to even out with the frame more. From the same Mobiledirect.ro source that tipped us about the iPhone 6 design based on case maker CAD and image renders, now comes the iPhone 12 design, and the notch has indeed shrunk a tad, as you can see below. Nothing drastic, though, and not as much as on other renders we've seen lately, so this seems to be an evolution of the existing design, rather than a brand new undertaking, if the renders here hold water in the end.









For the iPhone 12 series, Apple will reportedly introduce a new metal midframe shape that you see above, coupled with a different back panel than what we have now, as well as the aforementioned brand new 5.4" form factor. When you add the 5G modem, the 5nm apple A14, and the potential for Lidar cameras on the back of the Pro models, the innovation may be just enough to attract the upgrade crowds.