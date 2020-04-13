iOS Apple

This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 13, 2020, 6:04 AM
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 5G concept render

Rumors of an iPhone 12 Pro redesign have been floating around for months. PhoneArena created updated concept renders when more concrete information emerged recently and now that design is looking more likely than ever.

Inspired by the iPad Pro, iPhone 4, and iPhone 5


A Bloomberg report published earlier today by Mark Gurman and Debby Wu corroborates Apple’s plans to introduce an iPhone 12 Pro redesign that borrows cues from the iPad Pro and previous-gen iPhones.

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly feature a flat stainless-steel frame like the iPad Pro rather than the curved implementation used on the iPhone 11 Pro. That will be combined with noticeably sharper corners.

Apple is going to dramatically change the display too, according to people asking not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. As part of a throwback to the 2010 iPhone 4 and 2012 iPhone 5, the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro will ditch 2.5D glass in favor of a completely flat panel.


These external changes could make the iPhone 12 Pro a little more awkward to hold. They may also impact the usability because some gestures require a swipe from the edge of the screen and that could become more uncomfortable without 2.5D glass.

These potential issues are likely ones Apple has already thought of, though, and it probably has some minimal but important tweaks in the works that will ensure the device is as comfortable to use as the existing model.

A smaller notch and LiDAR


According to people familiar with the matter, the design revisions don’t stop there. Apple has two important changes planned for the notch and camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. 

Bloomberg corroborates recent reports by Jon Prosser, who claimed the next-gen iPhones would feature a smaller notch. Apple is investigating removing the notch entirely on a future device but is likely to settle for reducing the size on the iPhone 12 Pro. 

The Tim Cook-led company is also planning to add a LiDAR Scanner to the back of these smartphones. That will sit alongside an updated triple-camera system and should lead to a revised camera design that is visualized in the renders above and below. 

Lastly, Bloomberg expects Apple to increase the iPhone 12 Pro Max screen size, which falls in line with reports of a 6.7-inch panel. People familiar with the devices say consumers can expect a significant upgrade to the processor with an emphasis on speeding up artificial intelligence and AR tasks.

Four iPhone 12 models and launch delays


Apple engineers are expected to travel to China and finalize product designs in May, which will pave the way for mass production months later. Apple hasn’t informed suppliers of any significant delays yet, but people familiar with the launch plans said there could be some.

Although Apple is still planning to announce the iPhone 12 family within the typical fall window, at least some of the new iPhones could be released multiple weeks later than normal. That falls in line with reports of a launch happening in October or November for at least one device. 

As reported countless times before, Bloomberg says the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be joined by two budget iPhone 12 models. These should be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus.

The entire lineup is expected to support 5G networks as standard.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless