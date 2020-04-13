This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 5G concept render

PhoneArena

Bloomberg

A smaller notch and LiDAR

According to people familiar with the matter, the design revisions don’t stop there. Apple has two important changes planned for the notch and camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.



Bloomberg corroborates recent reports by Jon Prosser, who claimed the next-gen iPhones would feature a smaller notch. Apple is investigating removing the notch entirely on a future device but is likely to settle for reducing the size on the iPhone 12 Pro.



The Tim Cook-led company is also planning to add a LiDAR Scanner to the back of these smartphones. That will sit alongside an updated triple-camera system and should lead to a revised camera design that is visualized in the renders above and below.









Lastly, Bloomberg expects Apple to increase the iPhone 12 Pro Max screen size, which falls in line with reports of a 6.7-inch panel. People familiar with the devices say consumers can expect a significant upgrade to the processor with an emphasis on speeding up artificial intelligence and AR tasks.

Four iPhone 12 models and launch delays

Apple engineers are expected to travel to China and finalize product designs in May, which will pave the way for mass production months later. Apple hasn’t informed suppliers of any significant delays yet, but people familiar with the launch plans said there could be some.



Although Apple is still planning to announce the iPhone 12 family within the typical fall window, at least some of the new iPhones could be released multiple weeks later than normal. That falls in line with reports of a launch happening in October or November for at least one device.



As reported countless times before, Bloomberg says the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be joined by two budget iPhone 12 models. These should be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus.



The entire lineup is expected to support 5G networks as standard.





These external changes could make the iPhone 12 Pro a little more awkward to hold. They may also impact the usability because some gestures require a swipe from the edge of the screen and that could become more uncomfortable without 2.5D glass.These potential issues are likely ones Apple has already thought of, though, and it probably has some minimal but important tweaks in the works that will ensure the device is as comfortable to use as the existing model.