Does our list of the best Apple iPhone ads of all time match yours?

Apple as a company has been around since April 1, 1976, and its products have included computers, MP3 players, smartphones, tablets and much more. The iPhone has become Apple's most popular and famous device and over the years, Apple has produced a large number of commercials for its smartphone; we've selected a few of our favorite iPhone commercials for you to view.













Now let's start with the ads for the OG iPhone. These are great commercials because they explain how the device works. Think about what the first words in the very first ad says: "This is how you turn it on." Other spots in the same series introduce you to the phone's html browser, the YouTube client, and more. Other ads in the same series explained the difference between an iPhone and an iPod and pushed the benefits of owning one. What is interesting is that Apple ended most of the first ads by pointing out that the iPhone was-at its core-still a phone. (source: GulTechLife











Let's face it, Apple has a way of tugging on your heartstrings and the 2013 holiday ad for the iPhone 5s was no exception. The ad shows a family getting together for Christmas and everyone is engaged except for this teenager who seems to be one of those anti-social smartphone-addicted kids that your parents warned you about. But as an especially emotional version of Cat Power's "Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas" plays in the background, everyone gathers around the television set to watch an exceedingly loving video about the family that the kid was making with his iPhone all along. Score one for the misunderstood kids. (source: SilverSnow











Apple redesigned the iPhone in 2014; following the 4-inch iPhone 5s, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus delivered a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch display respectively. The company used dual pitchmen for these models, comic Jimmy Fallon and pop star Justin Timberlake. In the ad we've selected, the latter keeps talking about the "huge" size of the iPhone 6 Plus while Fallon talks about the phone changing the way you view the world. (source: MozzaCreations











The Apple iPhone 3G introduced the App Store to the world and Apple's ad agency created a slogan that soon became iconic-"There's an app for that." Even people who thought that an app was something you ordered before dinner at Applebees knew what was in the App Store by the time the campaign ended. (source: CommercialsKid











2011's Apple iPhone 4s introduced the virtual digital assistant to smartphone users. Apple handled this by running ads that showed what Siri could do. And sure enough, the virtual assistant helps millions of users each and every day. However, Apple still has a "Siri-ious" problem as its assistant pales in comparison to the actually useful Google Assistant . (source: thefansofapple











With the release of the iPhone X in November 2017, Apple brought the iPhone into the modern era. Thinner bezels, an edge-to-edge display, new gesture navigation, and Face ID became part of the new look along with the notch. A humorous commercial for Face ID ran in March 2018 showing what would happen if someone could unlock any lock with just a look. (source: TheStarAds











The iPhone 11 Pro series was introduced last September with Apple promoting its more rugged build, tougher glass, improved protection from water and longer battery life. Apple's first ad for the phone showed the model in a wind tunnel surviving an onslaught of toys, vegetables, and flowers. being fired toward the phone. A door in the ceiling opens and a wedding cake falls on the handset; no worries though. The sprinklers clean off the device without damaging the unit. Finally, the iPhone 11 Pro is attacked by rubber duckies while the tag line reads "It's tough out there." (source: Apple





Now if we left your favorite iPhone ad out, or you disagree with our choices, simply let us know by dropping a comment in the box below.

