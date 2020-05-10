iOS Apple 5G

You'll flip for this video revealing a 5G Apple iPhone 12 Flip concept

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 10, 2020, 8:58 PM
A recent report revealed that global shipments of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip soared from 147,000 in February to 230,000 in March. That is a better than 56% month-to-month hike, not bad for a phone that costs $1,380. Still, the big question is whether the form factor can be counted on to generate larger sales in the future. Today was the last day for consumers to take advantage of a BOGO deal that Motorola and Verizon were running for the Razr. A two-for-one deal on such a pricey phone could be an indication that sales of the $1,500 flipper are soft.

Motorola has the nostalgia advantage since the new Razr is based on the Razr V3 feature phone that launched late in 2005 and became a global phenomenon. But the Galaxy Z Flip out specs the Razr in every way that counts with one exception. The Razr sports a 2.7-inch external OLED display with a 600 x 800 resolution. The external Super AMOLED screen on the Galaxy Z Flip measures just 1.1-inches and has a resolution of 300 x 112. It is so small that notifications have to be scrolled like a ticker tape in order to be read.



This weekend, #iOS beta news released a video showing a concept design for a phone called the Apple iPhone 12 Flip. Before you head for the comment section to tell us that the phone is fake, we KNOW it is fake. It is just a concept created to show you what such a model might look like. It appears that the external screen is even larger than the one on the Motorola Razr and best as we can tell, one of the things that you would be able to view on it are your widgets. It also can be used as a viewfinder for selfies and to read your notifications. Notice that the notch has been replaced by a center placed punch-hole selfie snapper although we wonder where the Face ID components are located.

Unfortunately, there are no specs to pass along (although we would expect it to support 5G) and the phone isn't going to be produced anyway. If Apple does enter the foldable market, it probably will use a similar form factor as the Galaxy Fold. In March 2019 we passed along a video showing a concept of such a model. Over the years Apple has filed and received patents relating to a foldable iPhone. While this clearly is something that Apple is investigating, it does not appear that such a device seems likely to surface in the immediate future.

