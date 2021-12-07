Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple Deals 5G

Walmart is running another outstanding holiday sale on Apple's compact iPhone 12 mini 5G beast

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is running another outstanding holiday sale on Apple's compact iPhone 12 mini 5G beast
By no means Apple's most successful product in recent years, the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 mini undoubtedly captured the attention of plenty of bargain hunters during Walmart's extended Black Friday 2021 festivities, dropping as low as $299 with (almost) no strings attached.

Originally priced at $699 and up (or $729 and up unlocked) a little over a year ago, the refreshingly compact Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse is once again available at a huge discount with no device trade-in or number port-in required.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

5G, 64GB, Black, Prepaid, Locked to Straight Talk

$349
Buy at Walmart

This time around, you need to cough up $349 to get a Straight Talk-locked 64GB storage variant before Christmas. That's obviously not as affordable as a couple of weeks back, but it easily beats any and all other last-minute holiday deals on this particular handset at major Walmart-rivaling US retailers.

To take advantage of this amazing new offer, you'll have to settle for a black iPhone 12 mini 5G model... and hurry, as we're fairly certain inventory will prove to be extremely limited, just like on before Black Friday.

The obvious downside of the holiday promo is the mandatory activation on a carrier that's not part of the nation's "big three" club. For what it's worth, however, Straight Talk is officially owned by Verizon starting very recently, so you definitely don't need to worry about things like coverage and speeds (5G connectivity included).

At $349, the moderately popular iPhone 12 mini is pretty much unrivaled in terms of everything from processing power to camera performance and screen prowess. Yes, the battery life could be better, which is where the larger members of Apple's iPhone 12 family come in. 

Of course, the "regular-sized" variant and the two Pro-branded beasts are a lot costlier than 350 bucks, so you'll just have to learn to live with the Mini's compromises if you want to keep your Christmas spending as low as possible.

Apple iPhone 12 mini review: min-maxing it the Apple way
featured
featured
Apple iPhone 12 mini review: min-maxing it the Apple way
Nov 14, 2020, 1:34 PM, by Preslav Kateliev
iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone 12 mini
vs
vs
iPhone 13 mini vs iPhone 12 mini
Nov 09, 2021, 4:02 AM, by Victor Hristov
Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE (2020)
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone SE (2020)
Nov 16, 2020, 5:01 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11
vs
vs
Apple iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 11
Nov 06, 2020, 8:35 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Apple iPhone 12 mini specs
Review
9.0
$349 Special Walmart Deal Special Amazon $599 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

T-Mobile partners with Alaska Airlines for a better experience when flying
by Iskra Petrova,  0
T-Mobile partners with Alaska Airlines for a better experience when flying
You don’t need an iPhone anymore to make money with Twitter’s Super Follows
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
You don’t need an iPhone anymore to make money with Twitter’s Super Follows
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is outselling every smartphone in South Korea
Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung updates the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Pro with wear detection during calls
Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Dark mode, new voice effects coming to Messenger Kids
Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless