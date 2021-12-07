Walmart is running another outstanding holiday sale on Apple's compact iPhone 12 mini 5G beast

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Originally priced at $699 and up (or $729 and up unlocked) a little over a year ago, the refreshingly compact Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse is once again available at a huge discount with no device trade-in or number port-in required.





This time around, you need to cough up $349 to get a Straight Talk-locked 64GB storage variant before Christmas. That's obviously not as affordable as a couple of weeks back, but it easily beats any and all other last-minute holiday deals on this particular handset at major Walmart-rivaling US retailers.





on before Black Friday. To take advantage of this amazing new offer, you'll have to settle for a black iPhone 12 mini 5G model... and hurry, as we're fairly certain inventory will prove to be extremely limited, just likebefore Black Friday.





The obvious downside of the holiday promo is the mandatory activation on a carrier that's not part of the nation's "big three" club. For what it's worth, however, Straight Talk is officially owned by Verizon starting very recently, so you definitely don't need to worry about things like coverage and speeds (5G connectivity included).





At $349, the moderately popular iPhone 12 mini is pretty much unrivaled in terms of everything from processing power to camera performance and screen prowess. Yes, the battery life could be better, which is where the larger members of Apple's iPhone 12 family come in.





Of course, the "regular-sized" variant and the two Pro-branded beasts are a lot costlier than 350 bucks, so you'll just have to learn to live with the Mini's compromises if you want to keep your Christmas spending as low as possible.



