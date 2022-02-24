Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But no one says you have to buy the newest and greatest tablets out there, with an iPad Pro 11 from 2018, for instance, still looking perfectly capable of handling whatever task you throw at it, be it from the productivity or entertainment spectrum.





Naturally, the OG 11-inch giant is no longer sold directly by Apple ... or any major retailers stateside, but if you don't have a problem going with a refurbished unit in "grade B" condition, Woot is running a very attractive sale for cash-strapped power users for a limited time.





Until February 28, the Apple A12X Bionic-powered slate starts at $499.99 with a 90-day warranty included, and said price will actually buy you standalone cellular connectivity in addition to basic Wi-Fi support. On the not so bright side of things, you'll need to make do with just 64 gigs of internal storage space... or spend an extra 20 bucks and get a 256GB upgrade while renouncing the built-in 4G LTE speeds.





Better yet, you can score both cellular capabilities and 256GB local digital hoarding room at only $539.99 and even get a choice between silver and space gray colors. Of course, Woot's hot new deal relies on limited inventory, so we would definitely not be shocked to see some of these models go out of stock (way) earlier than February 28.





For context, an LTE-enabled iPad Pro 11 (2021) with 256 gigs of storage space normally costs $1,099 brand-new, and while the 2018 generation is obviously much less powerful overall, the two editions actually come with the exact same dimensions, display specifications, and bezels.





The single rear-facing camera is probably one of the first-gen iPad Pro 11 's biggest weaknesses, but the battery life and speakers have undeniably stood the test of time, making this bad boy an absolute bargain at $500 and up.

