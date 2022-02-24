 Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition) - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Deals

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro can be yours for as little as $500 right now (in an older edition)
While you can probably find dozens of decent Android tablets at under five Benjamins nowadays, paying just $499.99 for a high-end iPad Pro might feel like an essentially unachievable dream with Apple's latest 11-inch powerhouse officially priced at a whopping $800 and up.

But no one says you have to buy the newest and greatest tablets out there, with an iPad Pro 11 from 2018, for instance, still looking perfectly capable of handling whatever task you throw at it, be it from the productivity or entertainment spectrum.

Naturally, the OG 11-inch giant is no longer sold directly by Apple... or any major retailers stateside, but if you don't have a problem going with a refurbished unit in "grade B" condition, Woot is running a very attractive sale for cash-strapped power users for a limited time.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

2018, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB Storage

$499 99
Buy at Woot

Until February 28, the Apple A12X Bionic-powered slate starts at $499.99 with a 90-day warranty included, and said price will actually buy you standalone cellular connectivity in addition to basic Wi-Fi support. On the not so bright side of things, you'll need to make do with just 64 gigs of internal storage space... or spend an extra 20 bucks and get a 256GB upgrade while renouncing the built-in 4G LTE speeds.

Better yet, you can score both cellular capabilities and 256GB local digital hoarding room at only $539.99 and even get a choice between silver and space gray colors. Of course, Woot's hot new deal relies on limited inventory, so we would definitely not be shocked to see some of these models go out of stock (way) earlier than February 28.

For context, an LTE-enabled iPad Pro 11 (2021) with 256 gigs of storage space normally costs $1,099 brand-new, and while the 2018 generation is obviously much less powerful overall, the two editions actually come with the exact same dimensions, display specifications, and bezels.

The single rear-facing camera is probably one of the first-gen iPad Pro 11's biggest weaknesses, but the battery life and speakers have undeniably stood the test of time, making this bad boy an absolute bargain at $500 and up.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch specs
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch specs
Review
8.0
$500 Special Woot $799 Special Apple Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12X Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7812 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple VR headset may come with Micro LED display, M1 chip
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Reddit is introducing a better way to find new communities and content
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Apple won’t have to replace your whole iPhone to repair Face ID anymore
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is here with two names, amazing specs, and a stylus
100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw
by Iskren Gaidarov,  7
100 million Samsung phones were shipped with a major security flaw
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless