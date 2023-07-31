Apple iPad bezels to get slimmer with LIPO technology
Apple is planning to reduce bezels not only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as reported, but on future iPad models, as well. Thinner bezels – and ultimately, Apple’s long-haul dream: a truly bezel-less device – are possible with the help of LIPO technology (not to be confused with Li-Po battery tech).
LIPO is short for ‘low-injection pressure overmolding’, something it was used on the Apple Watch Series 7, which trimmed borders down and allowed for a larger display. Here’s what Gurman’s piece reads:
Trustworthy Mark Gurman noted that the current 2.2mm bezel on the iPhone would be shrunk down to 1.5mm. In terms of Imperial measurements, the reduction is a total of 0.0275591 inches (from 0.086 inches to 0.059 inches).
0.027 inches might not be listed as an overwhelming change in your book, but remember – technology deals in nanometers (one inch is equal to 25,400,000 nanometers), so every atom of free space counts.
A Bloomberg piece hints at LIPO technology for the iPad, but it’s not mentioned which sub-models of the popular tablet are to benefit from this hardware liposuction. The question of ‘when’ is also not addressed, but given the fact that we’re about to see LIPO technology in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, we’re surely not too far away from an (almost) bezel-less iPad.
LIPO is not LiPo
LIPO is short for ‘low-injection pressure overmolding’, something it was used on the Apple Watch Series 7, which trimmed borders down and allowed for a larger display. Here’s what Gurman’s piece reads:
This year, two of the biggest changes to the iPhone 15 line will get Apple closer to that dream iPhone. The standard iPhone 15 models will trade in the notch for the Dynamic Island, while the Pro and Pro Max displays will be made with a new technology: low-injection pressure overmolding, or “LIPO” as it’s dubbed inside Apple. [...] LIPO was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 to make that device’s borders thinner and increase the size of the display. And Apple plans to eventually bring the feature to the iPad as well, I’m told.
Although LIPO and LiPo consist of the same letters, upper case makes the difference. LiPo (abbreviated as Li-Po as well) is short for ‘lithium polymer battery’ (a rechargeable battery of lithium-ion technology using a polymer electrolyte).
How to trim down 0.0275591 inches
Trustworthy Mark Gurman noted that the current 2.2mm bezel on the iPhone would be shrunk down to 1.5mm. In terms of Imperial measurements, the reduction is a total of 0.0275591 inches (from 0.086 inches to 0.059 inches).
0.027 inches might not be listed as an overwhelming change in your book, but remember – technology deals in nanometers (one inch is equal to 25,400,000 nanometers), so every atom of free space counts.
Things that are NOT allowed: