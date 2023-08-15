Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad deal hunters, we have great news for you! Right now, Amazon has a really sweet offer on Apple's 9th Generation iPad, selling all variants of this nice 2021 tablet with some good discounts.
For instance, the 64GB WiFi version is currently 18% off, which translates into a pretty decent $59 discount. In case you need more storage space, we suggest you go for the 256GB model in Space Gray since it's currently discounted by $89.
Despite being an older tablet, the 9th Generation iPad still packs a punch. Powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip, the tablet should still be capable of handling demanding tasks without any issues as well as day-to-day stuff like watching videos and browsing the web and socials with ease.
As for the battery life, the 9th Generation iPad will let you watch videos for 11h and 40 minutes straight and should be able to last you even through a more intense day without the need to charge it.
In short, the tablet is still pretty awesome. Furthermore, it lets you enjoy the full iPadOS experience at a budget-friendly price. And given the fact that you can now save a pretty decent sum on this bad boy, you should definitely act fast and get an iPad 9th Generation while the tablet is still discounted on Amazon.
For instance, the 64GB WiFi version is currently 18% off, which translates into a pretty decent $59 discount. In case you need more storage space, we suggest you go for the 256GB model in Space Gray since it's currently discounted by $89.
Oh, but you also want to have internet access wherever you go. OK, then you will be happy to learn that the 64GB WiFi + Cellular Space Gray-colored model is also enjoying the same $59 discount as its non-LTE-powered brother. If you want more storage, you should get the 256GB LTE-powered version in Silver, which is down by $89.
Despite being an older tablet, the 9th Generation iPad still packs a punch. Powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip, the tablet should still be capable of handling demanding tasks without any issues as well as day-to-day stuff like watching videos and browsing the web and socials with ease.
In addition to its performance, the 9th Generation iPad packs a 10.2-inch LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display supports True Tone technology, which adjusts the white balance according to the ambient light around you to keep colors consistent. All this makes the screen on this iPad perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
As for the battery life, the 9th Generation iPad will let you watch videos for 11h and 40 minutes straight and should be able to last you even through a more intense day without the need to charge it.
In short, the tablet is still pretty awesome. Furthermore, it lets you enjoy the full iPadOS experience at a budget-friendly price. And given the fact that you can now save a pretty decent sum on this bad boy, you should definitely act fast and get an iPad 9th Generation while the tablet is still discounted on Amazon.
Things that are NOT allowed: