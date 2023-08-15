Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you can

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's entry-level iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is enjoying a nice sale on Amazon; save on one while you c
iPad deal hunters, we have great news for you! Right now, Amazon has a really sweet offer on Apple's 9th Generation iPad, selling all variants of this nice 2021 tablet with some good discounts.

For instance, the 64GB WiFi version is currently 18% off, which translates into a pretty decent $59 discount. In case you need more storage space, we suggest you go for the 256GB model in Space Gray since it's currently discounted by $89.

Oh, but you also want to have internet access wherever you go. OK, then you will be happy to learn that the 64GB WiFi + Cellular Space Gray-colored model is also enjoying the same $59 discount as its non-LTE-powered brother. If you want more storage, you should get the 256GB LTE-powered version in Silver, which is down by $89.

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB, WiFi: Save $59!

Grab the 64GB WiFi iPad 10.2-inch (2021) from Amazon for $59 OFF its usual price. The tablet still packs a pretty good amount of firepower thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the tablet's display is perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
$59 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 256GB, WiFi, Space Gray: Save $89!

Grab the 256GB WiFi iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Space Gray from Amazon for $89 OFF its usual price. The tablet still packs a pretty good amount of firepower thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the tablet's display is perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
$89 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB, WiFi + Cellular, Space Gray: Save$59!

Grab the 64GB WiFi + Cellular iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Space Gray from Amazon for $59 OFF its usual price. The tablet still packs a pretty good amount of firepower thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the tablet's display is perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
$59 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 256GB, WiFi + Cellular, Silver: Save $89!

Grab the 256GB WiFi + Cellular iPad 10.2-inch (2021) in Silver from Amazon for $89 OFF its usual price. The tablet still packs a pretty good amount of firepower thanks to its A13 Bionic chipset. Furthermore, the tablet's display is perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.
$89 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


Despite being an older tablet, the 9th Generation iPad still packs a punch. Powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip, the tablet should still be capable of handling demanding tasks without any issues as well as day-to-day stuff like watching videos and browsing the web and socials with ease.

In addition to its performance, the 9th Generation iPad packs a 10.2-inch LCD display with a 2160 x 1620 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the display supports True Tone technology, which adjusts the white balance according to the ambient light around you to keep colors consistent. All this makes the screen on this iPad perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series.

As for the battery life, the 9th Generation iPad will let you watch videos for 11h and 40 minutes straight and should be able to last you even through a more intense day without the need to charge it.

In short, the tablet is still pretty awesome. Furthermore, it lets you enjoy the full iPadOS experience at a budget-friendly price. And given the fact that you can now save a pretty decent sum on this bad boy, you should definitely act fast and get an iPad 9th Generation while the tablet is still discounted on Amazon.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
This gorgeous Citizen smartwatch with Wear OS is somehow on sale for less than $100
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
All new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max features to expect
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price
Amazon has the 'superior' Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 buds on sale at a record low price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
FBI warns that fraudulent apps being beta tested are stealing victims' money
FBI warns that fraudulent apps being beta tested are stealing victims' money
The DoorDash app will nudge you to leave a tip or ask you to increase the tip you already left
The DoorDash app will nudge you to leave a tip or ask you to increase the tip you already left
Leaked iPhone 15 USB-C components image reveals mystery 3LD3 chip that may limit functionality
Leaked iPhone 15 USB-C components image reveals mystery 3LD3 chip that may limit functionality
It now takes a swipe instead of a tap to see a full-screen map in Google Maps
It now takes a swipe instead of a tap to see a full-screen map in Google Maps
This chat app may let Android users get iMessage if Apple doesn't get in the way
This chat app may let Android users get iMessage if Apple doesn't get in the way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless