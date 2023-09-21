The Apple iPad (2022) is once again available at its lowest price on Amazon

If you're looking for a fantastic tablet to add to your tech collection, consider Apple's iPad of 2022. The vanilla slate is available with 64GB of storage space and features an A14 chipset. Get it now and save $50.





The 2022-released iPad also comes with a refreshed design, which is something to appreciate, at least in our opinion. In addition, you get a decidedly impressive battery life. According to our battery tests, this bad boy can last about 10 hours and a half, so kudos to Apple for achieving this feat.







