The Apple iPad (2022) is once again available at its lowest price on Amazon
If you’re shopping around for the perfect tablet, chances are you’ve already considered getting an Apple slate. Undoubtedly, these are more pricey than the average tablets, but even entry-level like the iPad (2022) offer exceptional performance. This one can handle most tasks you throw at it without hiccups. It’s also the cheapest of all Apple tablets, especially now that it’s once again available at its lowest price at Amazon.
Granted, a $50 discount may not seem like much, especially for a device that costs $449.00 when it’s not on sale. However, as you probably know, Apple isn’t among the brands that regularly offer big discounts. In fact, as we mentioned before, the device is now available at its lowest price at the merchant. The last time we saw it sporting such a light price tag was several months ago, making the current offer all the more exclusive.
The newer iteration of Apple’s vanilla tablets features a larger display than the iPad 10.2-inch of 2021. So, you get a 10.9-inch slate with a 2360 x 1640-pixel resolution and a high pixel density of 264ppi.
At 11% off, which equates to $50, the 10th Gen iPad makes for a great addition to your tech collection. Whether you’re looking for basic entertainment or plan to run more demanding apps, this bad boy shouldn’t disappoint you one bit. We should note that the discount applies to the 64GB model with WiFi connectivity. The available colors right now are Yellow, Pink, and Silver.
Although the A14 chipset integrated here is several years old, it’s still on par with most competitors. So, you can rest assured that the iPad of 2022 can handle extensive 3D gaming or binge-watching sessions and everything in between.
The 2022-released iPad also comes with a refreshed design, which is something to appreciate, at least in our opinion. In addition, you get a decidedly impressive battery life. According to our battery tests, this bad boy can last about 10 hours and a half, so kudos to Apple for achieving this feat.
