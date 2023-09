The Apple iPad (2022) is once again available at its lowest price on Amazon

If you're looking for a fantastic tablet to add to your tech collection, consider Apple's iPad of 2022. The vanilla slate is available with 64GB of storage space and features an A14 chipset. Get it now and save $50.





The 2022-released iPad also comes with a refreshed design, which is something to appreciate, at least in our opinion. In addition, you get a decidedly impressive battery life. According to our battery tests, this bad boy can last about 10 hours and a half, so kudos to Apple for achieving this feat.









Granted, a $50 discount may not seem like much, especially for a device that costs $449.00 when it’s not on sale. However, as you probably know, Apple isn’t among the brands that regularly offer big discounts. In fact, as we mentioned before, the device is now available at its lowest price at the merchant. The last time we saw it sporting such a light price tag was several months ago, making the current offer all the more exclusive.Although the A14 chipset integrated here is several years old, it’s still on par with most competitors. So, you can rest assured that the iPad of 2022 can handle extensive 3D gaming or binge-watching sessions and everything in between.The newer iteration of Apple’s vanilla tablets features a larger display than the iPad 10.2-inch of 2021. So, you get a 10.9-inch slate with a 2360 x 1640-pixel resolution and a high pixel density of 264ppi.