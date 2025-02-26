GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Still available at unbeatable price, the affordable iPad 10 remains a best-seller

Looking for a speedy Apple tablet that won't break the bank? Act fast and grab the 10th-gen iPad while it's still on sale for 20% off on Amazon.

That sweet 20% discount on the Wi-Fi-only model we mentioned a few weeks ago is still available. You can get Apple's entry-level tablet with 64GB of storage for less than $280 and save $70 in the process. But hurry, this awesome promo could expire at any time, since it's been available for a while.

Apple iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi, 64GB): Save $70!

$70 off (20%)
The iPad 10 with 64GB of storage is still 20% off on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. It offers fast performance and handles most tasks with ease. At this price, it's a true bargain and a great option for Apple fans on a budget. Don’t miss out—save today!
Buy at Amazon


The iPad 10 may be from 2022, but it still packs a punch. With an A14 Bionic chip—the same silicon that powers the iPhone 12 lineup—it delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. And this shouldn't surprise us. Apple's chipsets are powerful and remain relevant for years.

To keep its affordable tablet budget-friendly, Cupertino had to make some compromises. This is why our friend here doesn't feature the advanced Tandem OLED display found in the latest iPad Pros. Instead, it comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. Despite this, the display still provides vibrant visuals with natural and sharp-looking colors.

Additionally, the tablet boasts a 28.6Wh power cell, allowing it to last up to two days on a single charge with moderate use. This means more time enjoying your favorite activities and less time worrying about recharging.

In conclusion, the 10th-gen iPad offers everything you need at an unbelievable price. So why wait? Take advantage of this deal and get the full iPadOS experience without breaking the bank while you still can!
