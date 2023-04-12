Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Latest iOS 16.4.1 update disconnects CarPlay again but the iOS 16.5 fix is coming

Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Latest iOS 16.4.1 update disconnects CarPlay again but the iOS 16.5 fix is coming
Apple is having a fit with its latest iOS 16.4.1 or AirPods firmware updates. Meant to exterminate known bugs, the iOS 16.4.1 update is breaking connectivity with Apple's CarPlay vehicle software, report users.

That's not the first time an iOS update brings down CarPlay as unintended consequence, too, as iOS 15.0.2 also brought odds disconnection issues with Apple's vehicle infotainment platform.

Get the latest Carpuride Apple CarPlay head unit at $80 off

The newest Carpuride 2023 wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto car stereo receiver is now discounted on Amazon. It brings a 7-Inch 1080p touchscreen and adds Bluetooth and Google to your car.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

How to fix CarPlay issues after the iOS update


While problems with Android Auto often arise from third-party cables, that's not the case with Apple whose Lightning cables have to be certified to work with its gadgets. As such, there is no hardware solution to a software problem here, so you might have to do some unpleasant things to restore connectivity with your CarPlay software after the iOS 16.4.1 update:

  1. Reset Siri: the voice assistant is integrated with CarPlay and this will reset your profile there as well.
  2. Remove and rebuild your CarPlay profile, including the one in the head unit.
  3. Install the latest iOS 16.5 beta update which contains a CarPlay connectivity fix.

While these are some drastic measures that will take a few more minutes from your precious time to restore your CarPlay profile, they will also re-initialize your car connection from scratch and restore whatever connectivity issues iOS 16.4.1 may have brought on the software side.

Surprisingly, some users are reporting that the installation of the next, iOS 16.5 update from Apple's software beta channels, has fixed the CarPlay connectivity problems of iOS 16.4.1, so Apple may have been alerted about the issue and patched it. 

Hopefully, this would lead to its software team giving more love to testing CarPlay connections after each passing iOS update in the future as ever since iOS 15 there have been intermittent problems in that department that bring annoyance to its motorized fans who want CarPlay to "just work" after an update.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a: Google's lineup for 2023, done right
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a: Google's lineup for 2023, done right
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless