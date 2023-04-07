Apple releases iOS 16.4.1 to patch a pair of vulnerabilities and fix two minor issues

This past Tuesday we told you that a rumor called for Apple to release iOS 16.4.1 either this week or next week . The update, a minor one, was thought to be developed by Apple in order to exterminate some iOS bugs. On Friday, Apple did release iOS 16.4.1. The update fixes some issues including one that prevented different "skin tone variations" for the pushing hands emoji from appearing on the screen. The update also fixes a problem that prevented digital assistant Siri from responding in some cases.





Additionally, iOS 16.4.1 patches a couple of serious security vulnerabilities. Apple says that it is aware of reports stating that the two vulnerabilities were actively exploited. One dealt with a bug affecting the IOSurfaceAccelerator which could have led an attacker to execute any code or run any command on the target device without the user's knowledge. The second bug fix patches a flaw in Apple's browser engine WebKit that also would allow an attacker to execute commands on a target's phone.













To install iOS 16.4.1 on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update .







Apple has already dropped the first Beta release for iOS 16.5 which will allow Siri to record your iPhone screen if you ask her to. With iOS 16.5 you'll be able to record your screen by activating Siri and saying, "Hey, Siri record my screen" or "Hey, Siri record screen." The screen recording will start without a countdown. To stop screen recording, you will tell Siri "Stop recording." The iOS 16.5 Beta also adds a sports tab to the Apple News+ app. The iOS 16.5 update is expected to be released next month.

