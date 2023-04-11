Apple screws up firmware updates for AirPods, pulls them, and then tries again

Apple giveth, Apple taketh away, and Apple giveth again. This afternoon, the company pushed out updates for the first, second, and third-generation AirPods, the first and second-gen AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max. But about an hour after the release, Apple pulled all of the updates. No AirPods users received an update since Apple never provided a link to the actual update. Instead, Apple had the link go to an internal system that showed an error message. There is nothing that AirPods users need to do since no users received the update before Apple pulled it (But hold on...late-breaking news is coming in this article).





The AirPods (first-generation) were to be updated to firmware version 6.8.8. The second-generation and third-generation AirPods were scheduled to receive firmware version 5E133. That is the same firmware version that the first and second-generation AirPods Pro were going to get as well as the over-ear AirPods Max. Based on the support page posted by Apple , the 5E133 update was to exterminate some bugs and make other improvements. There was no indication that firmware version 6.8.8 was going to make any changes to the first-generation AirPods.











But just as we were wrapping up the story, word came via a Tweet from AppleDB Dev contributor Aaron stating the tech giant pushed out that the updates again, and this time they are going through. AirPods firmware updates are delivered by Apple automatically when the AirPods are charging and within Bluetooth range of the user's iPhone, iPad, and Mac connected to a Wi-Fi signal.



