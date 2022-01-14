Apple stops signing off on iOS 14 security updates to counter slow iOS 15 uptake





As if to push those who didn't bother to update to iOS 15 and could, Apple may have stopped signing off on the latest iOS 14 security updates, instead offering iPhone and iPad users on iOS 14 only the iOS 15.2 update that was just released in December.





According to 9to5Mac , Apple devices on iOS 14.8 or older can't update to iOS 14.8.1., and the software update setting is now listing only the iOS 15.2.1 update to go to, instead of showing both iOS 14.8.1. and iOS 15.2.1, as was the case with earlier security updates.





This could be a temporary bug, or could be Apple's not-so-subtle way to nudge those whose devices allow to migrate over to the newest version of its mobile operating system. In any case, it seems that iPhone and iPad users would no longer have a choice if they want to get

