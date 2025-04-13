Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC

Apple Intelligence

In addition to the AI-lite features, watchOS 12 is also getting a visual refresh. It won’t be a massive redesign, but users can expect interface tweaks inspired by "Solarium," the new design language that will make its way across all Apple platforms this year. Think smoother animations, updated widget styles, and a more cohesive visual experience, all in line with what’s coming to the iPhone and Mac.Still, Apple choosing to continue to lean onas a feature, now in a different product category, makes me a bit apprehensive for the company. Following the whole Intelligent Siri fiasco, I believe the public has lost some trust in whether Apple can deliver on new intelligence features, and it will take Apple really demoing it live during WWDC to prove that the feature is indeed working rather than just another "coming soon" feature that the company won’t be able to deliver on time.Whether or not these new additions are enough to get people excited about a new generation of Apple Watch hardware is still unclear, but as usual, WWDC will be the place where Apple sets the tone for the year ahead.