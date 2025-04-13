Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC

Apple’s upcoming watchOS 12 update is getting dressed up with something new: a dose of AI — or at least, that’s how the company wants it to appear. According to Mark Gurman, the software will introduce a small collection of features branded as "Powered by Apple Intelligence," though the reality is a bit more nuanced.

Unlike the iPhone or iPad, the Apple Watch doesn’t have the horsepower to run advanced AI models locally. So while the branding suggests that generative AI is coming to your wrist, what’s really happening is a more cloud-dependent approach. These features might technically be enhanced by AI on the backend, but the Watch itself isn’t doing any of the heavy lifting. Still, Apple sees enough marketing value in the phrase to stamp it across watchOS 12.

This is all part of a broader WWDC 2025 theme, where Apple Intelligence is expected to take center stage across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. And while the Apple Watch won’t be the flagship product for AI innovation, it’s still getting a small taste of what’s to come.



In addition to the AI-lite features, watchOS 12 is also getting a visual refresh. It won’t be a massive redesign, but users can expect interface tweaks inspired by "Solarium," the new design language that will make its way across all Apple platforms this year. Think smoother animations, updated widget styles, and a more cohesive visual experience, all in line with what’s coming to the iPhone and Mac.

Still, Apple choosing to continue to lean on Apple Intelligence as a feature, now in a different product category, makes me a bit apprehensive for the company. Following the whole Intelligent Siri fiasco, I believe the public has lost some trust in whether Apple can deliver on new intelligence features, and it will take Apple really demoing it live during WWDC to prove that the feature is indeed working rather than just another "coming soon" feature that the company won’t be able to deliver on time.

Whether or not these new additions are enough to get people excited about a new generation of Apple Watch hardware is still unclear, but as usual, WWDC will be the place where Apple sets the tone for the year ahead.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I'm not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it's not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
Samsung's next big thing likely won't be a hit
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we'll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
At 41% off, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are the top-tier earbuds you should get
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 AP set to deliver substantial performance gains for flagship Android phones
