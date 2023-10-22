Apple’s HomePod speakers finally getting YouTube Music support
It might seem weird that HomePod owners can’t listen to their favorite tunes via YouTube Music, but Apple’s speakers don’t actually feature support for this specific streaming service.
Thankfully, that’s about to change, so if you’re subscribed or consider subscribing to YouTube Music, you’ll finally be able to use your subscription with the Apple HomePod speakers.
The streaming service didn’t offer a timeline for the rollout, so we can probably assume that support for HomePod speakers is already live. To check if you can listen to music via Google’s streaming service, simply head to Settings / Connected Apps / Connect with HomePod.
In order to do that, you’ll have to go to Home app on your iOS device, then Settings / Username / Default Service and choose YouTube Music as your default music provider.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to update your YouTube Music app to the latest version to get it running on your HomePod speakers.
Thankfully, that’s about to change, so if you’re subscribed or consider subscribing to YouTube Music, you’ll finally be able to use your subscription with the Apple HomePod speakers.
YouTube Music announced over the weekend that it has officially launched support on Apple HomePod to all Premium and Music Premium members globally, so it’s not just in the United States or a select number of countries.
The streaming service didn’t offer a timeline for the rollout, so we can probably assume that support for HomePod speakers is already live. To check if you can listen to music via Google’s streaming service, simply head to Settings / Connected Apps / Connect with HomePod.
As soon as the setup is complete, say “Hey Siri, play music on YouTube Music” to get started. Of course, you’ll also be able to set YouTube Music as your default music provider to avoid saying “… on YouTube Music” every time you want to listen to your favorite music.
In order to do that, you’ll have to go to Home app on your iOS device, then Settings / Username / Default Service and choose YouTube Music as your default music provider.
Keep in mind that you’ll have to update your YouTube Music app to the latest version to get it running on your HomePod speakers.
Things that are NOT allowed: