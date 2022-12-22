Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Apple pulls HomeKit software update that brings the Matter protocol on board

Apple
Apple pulls HomeKit update
Apple has apparently halted the update that completely revamps the underlying HomeKit architecture and brings the Matter standard to Apple's smart home solution. The update was brought alongside the iOS 16.2/iPad OS 16.2 that arrived last week, and was available as soon as you opened the Home app, but the option to do so seems to have been disabled server-side by Apple. 

The reason for the unpleasant situation seem to be some pretty big problems that the transition to the Matter standard could have potentially brought upon HomeKit enthusiasts. Matter, hailed as the next big thing in the smart home space, is a smart home protocol that allows smart home gadgets to be interoperable and seamlessly communicate with one another, as well as be mostly ecosystem-agnostic, meaning that you might use them either with Apple's HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, or any other. 

If you've already jumped the gun and upgraded your HomeKit architecture, the update seems to be intact, though users who missed their chance to grab the software update are currently unable to move to the new architecture. That's for the good, as there were seemingly more than enough issues to force Apple to pause the rollout. 

Hopefully, HomeKit users wouldn't have to wait for too long before the option to upgrade HomeKit pops up once again. Optimistically, we wouldn't have to wait for iOS 16.3 to do so. 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds

Popular stories

The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless