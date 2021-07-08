Is it fair to say Apple and Google have monopolized their own app stores?

Do you think it's fair that Apple, Google, and other companies get to pre-install their own apps on your new iPhone/Android?

Sure. They make the phones, so it sounds fair. Also, I use most of the pre-installed apps anyway. I'm not sure. Perhaps Apple and Google should be allowed to do that, but other manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, Nokia etc. shouldn't, as their apps often aren't essential, and have a Google alternative. No. I can download anything I need when setting up my phone. I don't want extra bloatware whether it's from Apple, Google, or another company.