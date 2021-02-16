Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Could the new iPhones offer double the refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy S21?

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 16, 2021, 4:02 PM
Could the new iPhones offer double the refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy S21?
While most Android flagships and even midrangers now offer high refresh rate displays, the Apple iPhone 12 family hasn't gone beyond 60Hz screens. The Cupertino giant apparently decided against 120Hz for the latest iPhones because of battery life concerns. The company has been working behind the scenes to bring smoother scrolling and visuals to future iPhones.

Patently Apple reports that a patent recently published by the U.S. Patent Office talks about an iPhone display with multiple refresh rate modes. More specifically, it describes a handset that may operate at a refresh rate that is up to four times the native refresh rate. As an example, an iPhone with a 60Hz screen would be able to increase the rate to 120Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz automatically. 

In the high refresh rate mode, the display may operate at a refresh rate that is twice the native refresh rate, three times the native refresh rate, or four times the native refresh rate (as examples).

The native refresh rate may be 120 Hz and the high refresh rate may be 240 Hz, as one example. The native refresh rate may be 60 Hz and the high refresh rate may be 120 Hz, 180 Hz, or 240 Hz, as another example.

The patent also says that the tech can extend to other devices such as the iPad and Apple Watch in the future. 

Apple is no stranger to high refresh rates. All post-2017 iPad Pro models feature ProMotion panels (Apple's name for adaptive high refresh rate screens) and they can go as high as 120Hz.

Chances are that the upcoming iPhones will also not go higher than 120Hz. The refresh rate will be variable, which means it will be adjusted automatically depending on the content being shown.

The tech will reportedly be limited to the Pro variants and it will be made possible by the use of LTPO panels, which will likely be procured from Samsung. LTPO panels will seemingly also clear the path for the always-on-display mode. 

The new handsets are expected to be largely the same as their predecessors design-wise. A recent leak also hints at significant camera improvements. 

The 2021 range, which reports say will be known as iPhone 12S and not iPhone 13, is also rumored to offer in-display Touch ID.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.3
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
$1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Should you buy iPhone 11 Pro in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless