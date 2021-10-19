Notification Center

Apple Software updates Wearables

Apple reportedly exterminates the Apple Watch Series 7 app icon bug

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Apple reportedly exterminates the Apple Watch Series 7 app icon bug
This past Saturday, we told you about a strange bug that afflicts only the new Series 7 Apple Watch. App icons were disappearing on the device forcing users to switch their app view to list; the icons are still missing if you switch, but at least you'll be able to see the names of the apps you open. The missing icons occurred only with third-party apps and one theory was that the larger screens of the new models (one mm taller at 41mm and 45mm) were behind the bug.

According to AppleInsider, Apple has fixed the issue without having to disseminate a new software update for the timepiece. It did this by forcing affected apps to download for a second time from the App Store to the watch. In the App Store, these apps stated "This app has been updated by Apple to display the Apple Watch app icon," which can be taken as a sign that Apple reinstalled these apps by itself.

Apple had just released the device on Friday, the day before word started spreading about the missing icons. Originally, it was thought that developers might have to submit new versions of their apps to Apple, but that was not necessary as it turned out.

