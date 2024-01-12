Apple finally acknowledges a change made to a major app with iOS 16

Here's one from the "just in case you were wondering" file. Suppose Apple made a pretty big change to one of its apps but never made any changes to the appropriate support document to reflect that change until now. And suppose we told you that this change took place starting with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. You'd feel as though Apple, for some reason that you don't know, didn't feel that it could confide in you.





But here's the deal. Per But here's the deal. Per MacRumors , the support document that we are talking about was updated today and now says, "You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items."









In case you didn't know, before iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were released, you could only add up to 16 items to the Find My app. Now as I've aged my math skills have deteriorated somewhat, but I do believe that the correct mathematical term I'm looking for is " doubled ." In other words, Apple is just getting around to letting us know that the maximum number of items you can add to the Find My app has doubled from 16 to 32.







Let's repeat the rules regarding AirPods to make sure they are clear. The AirPods Max are considered one item on the Find My app while AirPods and the first-generation AirPods Pro each count as two items. The second-generation AirPods Pro counts as three items. Why the difference? Some AirPods earbuds each count as one item and some AirPods carrying cases count as additional items.







Now I know you're probably wondering what other changes Apple has made to its apps and didn't bother to tell us about. Does the Apple Safari app now double as a kick-ass coffee filter and Apple forgot to tell us?



