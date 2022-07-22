 Apple looking to further diversify chip suppliers, reportedly finding new partner for the iPhone 14 Pro - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra!

Apple looking to further diversify chip suppliers, reportedly finding new partner for the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple
Apple looking to further diversify suppliers, reportedly finding new partner for the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 14 series (which is inching ever so closely as we approach the fall), and it now seems Cupertino is set on not allowing any supply chain shortages to create issues. Reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo now reports that Apple is looking to further expand its suppliers for the iPhone 14 series and has now added a new partner (via AppleInsider).

Apple expands supply chain for premium iPhone 14 models


According to Kuo, SG Micro (headquartered in China) has now passed quality certification for chips for the higher-end iPhone 14 models (meaning the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). The company is likely to take orders for PMICs (power management integrated circuitry - basically a chip to manage power) in the second half of this year for the upcoming iPhones.

This is the first time that said company would supply components for higher-end iPhones. According to the industry insider, this partnership will continue in the future, so that Apple can avoid future supply chain risks.


Recently, Kuo said that some iPhone 14 display panel suppliers, as well as memory suppliers, have had supply issues; however, he doesn't believe this will make a big impact on mass production. It seems that, at least according to Kuo, Apple is on track with the iPhone 14 production.

As a quick recap, this year we expect there to be a more significant gap between the non-Pro iPhone models and the Pro versions. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be the only models to come with Apple's latest processor (the A16), while the non-Pro variants are said to come with this year's iPhone 13 chip.

On top of that, the Pro iPhone 14 models will come with a new design for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera, getting rid of the notch which will remain for the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. We also expect the Pros to come equipped with an always-on display.

The four phones are to be unveiled sometime in the fall, probably September.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder gifts
Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder gifts
Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Wild rumor has Huawei using a 14nm Kirin 9100 chip for 2023 P60 flagship
Wild rumor has Huawei using a 14nm Kirin 9100 chip for 2023 P60 flagship
WhatsApp adds ability to transfer chat history and more from Android to iPhone (and vice versa)
WhatsApp adds ability to transfer chat history and more from Android to iPhone (and vice versa)
Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google
Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless