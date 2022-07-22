Apple looking to further diversify chip suppliers, reportedly finding new partner for the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple expands supply chain for premium iPhone 14 models

This is the first time that said company would supply components for higher-end iPhones. According to the industry insider, this partnership will continue in the future, so that Apple can avoid future supply chain risks.







Company Update: SG Micro (300661)



1. SG Micro had passed the quality certification of the higher-end iPhone 14 and will likely ship the PMICs (battery and level shifter) for the iPhone 14 in 2H22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 22, 2022



Recently, Kuo said that some iPhone 14 display panel suppliers, as well as memory suppliers, have had supply issues; however, he doesn't believe this will make a big impact on mass production. It seems that, at least according to Kuo, Apple is on track with the iPhone 14 production.

