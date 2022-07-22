Apple looking to further diversify chip suppliers, reportedly finding new partner for the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 14 series (which is inching ever so closely as we approach the fall), and it now seems Cupertino is set on not allowing any supply chain shortages to create issues. Reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo now reports that Apple is looking to further expand its suppliers for the iPhone 14 series and has now added a new partner (via AppleInsider).
According to Kuo, SG Micro (headquartered in China) has now passed quality certification for chips for the higher-end iPhone 14 models (meaning the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). The company is likely to take orders for PMICs (power management integrated circuitry - basically a chip to manage power) in the second half of this year for the upcoming iPhones.
As a quick recap, this year we expect there to be a more significant gap between the non-Pro iPhone models and the Pro versions. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be the only models to come with Apple's latest processor (the A16), while the non-Pro variants are said to come with this year's iPhone 13 chip.
On top of that, the Pro iPhone 14 models will come with a new design for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera, getting rid of the notch which will remain for the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. We also expect the Pros to come equipped with an always-on display.
The four phones are to be unveiled sometime in the fall, probably September.
This is the first time that said company would supply components for higher-end iPhones. According to the industry insider, this partnership will continue in the future, so that Apple can avoid future supply chain risks.
Recently, Kuo said that some iPhone 14 display panel suppliers, as well as memory suppliers, have had supply issues; however, he doesn't believe this will make a big impact on mass production. It seems that, at least according to Kuo, Apple is on track with the iPhone 14 production.
