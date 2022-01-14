Chip shortages won't stop Apple from breaking its own revenue records, analyst says

Apple expected to break its holiday quarter records despite chip shortages

Now, let's talk specifics. According to the analysts' prediction, Cupertino's reported revenue will be $119 billion, which will beat last year's $111.4 billion for the same quarter. So far, Wall Street is expected around $118 billion of revenue to be reported by the company.







Will the chip shortage affect Apple's revenue at all, in this case?

iPhone 13 phones are still selling like crazy around the world, especially in China

