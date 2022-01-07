Here's how much Apple paid Tim Cook and other Apple executives in 2021

Here's how much Apple paid Tim Cook and other Apple executives in 20211
The document published by Apple details the compensation of the executive team for 2021; here's a breakdown you can check out:
CEO, Tim Cook: $98,734,395 total
- Salary: $3 million
- Stock awards: $82.3 million
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $10.7 million
- All other compensation: $1.38 million
- Salary: $1 million
- Stock awards: $21.96 million
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4 million
- All other compensation: $18,883
- Salary: $1 million
- Stock awards: $21.96 million
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4 million
- All other compensation: $14,533
- Salary: $1 million
- Stock awards: $21.96 million
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4 million
- All other compensation: $61,191
- Salary: $1 million
- Stock awards: $21.96 million
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $4 million
- All other compensation: $17,437
Apple noted specifically regarding Tim Cook's compensation that it is marking also the 10th anniversary of Tim Cook as Apple's CEO and during this year, he was granted an equity award. Apple says that this is the first time Tim Cook is getting an equity award since he was promoted to CEO of the company in August 2011. The amount of the award is based on performance, time in the company, as well as recognizes his skills in leadership and the profitability Apple has achieved under his CEO leadership.
Tim Cook's travel expenses and security costs are also worth a look
The document doesn't only reveal the compensations for the executives at Apple. It also gives us some information on how much money the company has paid for keeping Tim Cook safe and for his private jet for travels. Keep in mind that the board of directors of Apple implemented a policy back in 2017 that required Tim Cook to use a private aircraft for all his business and personal travels, in order to ensure his security and efficiency.
Additionally, the document reveals a bit of information about how the payments are calculated and what is the CEO pay rate to an average Apple employee. An employee's salary is based on base salary, bonuses, commissions, and equity awards. The total compensation of Apple's median compensated employee for 2021 was $68,254. Compared to Tim Cook's $98,734,394 total compensation, this means the CEO pay ratio is 1,447 to 1.
Apple products to expect in 2022 in mobile tech
Now, let's briefly summarize what we could expect from the company this year. We have the possible spec-bumped iPhone SE 3 launch, we have the iPhone 14 coming (and hopefully, the Pro models at least will be without the dreaded-by-many notch), we also have the possibility of Apple's first AR glasses to be unveiled (seemingly with a delay towards the end of the year). Of course, new iPads and iMacs are also going to make their appearance.