Apple's environmental efforts criticized and praised (somewhat) by a new report
Apple has been putting a strong emphasis on the environment and its protection in recent years. However, the company's environmental claims have been under scrutinizing eyes. Now, a new report claims Apple is exaggerating its environmental achievements, but at the same time, the report also acknowledges Cupertino is far ahead of its rivals on the matter, reports 9to5Mac.
Initially, Greenpeace criticized Apple for encouraging a rapid turnover of products, which, understandably, means a high environmental cost. The organization claimed that Apple is encouraging people to switch to the newest iPhone even when there are minor changes to it, instead of encouraging extended device use and lengthening the time between major releases.
One interesting aspect of criticism though: the report underlines the word "absolute" because some companies rely on unbundled Renewable Energy Certificates to claim carbon neutrality, which could potentially mask actual carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels for energy.
The new report we're talking about here today comes from Stand.earth, another environmental organization. The report agrees that Apple's claims for its contribution to taking care of the environment are exaggerated, but Cupertino does more than other tech companies on the issue as well.
The companies the organization compared are Apple, Dell, Google, HP, Microsoft, and Nvidia. All of these companies (except for Nvidia) have pledged to reduce absolute global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but Apple is ahead of the others in this regard.
However, Apple's received some praise as well, including on the fact its ahead of other tech giants in meeting its targets. Additionally, Apple is also providing support to its suppliers and assistance when it comes to those pledges. It's said to provide financial support, knowledge transfer, and incentives to assist in the energy transition.
