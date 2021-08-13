Some Apple employees have reportedly opposed Apple's new CSAM scanning technology

Some Apple employees have reportedly opposed Apple's new CSAM scanning technology0
Some Apple employees have been speaking out against the new child abuse scanning tech
Apparently, there was some uproar among Apple employees on Slack who were expressing concerns with the new policy. The majority of them have reportedly raised concerns that the new scanning technology will undermine user privacy on Apple devices.
Since the unveiling of the new tech, more than 800 messages have been posted on Slack disagreeing with it or raising concerns. Reportedly, all this pushback has come from employees not directly working in the privacy or security departments of the company.
Earlier, some security and privacy experts made the point that the scanning system may give access to governments to surveil citizens. Apple has since addressed that concern, stating it will refuse any government the access or rights to scan for images other than CSAM-related.