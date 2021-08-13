Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple

Some Apple employees have reportedly opposed Apple's new CSAM scanning technology

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Some Apple employees have reportedly opposed Apple's new CSAM scanning technology
Last week, Apple announced its new system for fighting against child abuse, and it faced severe criticism, many citing privacy as the main issue with the new tech. Despite Apple addressing the concerns, AppleInsider now reports even Apple employees are expressing their discontentment with the new tech.

Some Apple employees have been speaking out against the new child abuse scanning tech


Apparently, there was some uproar among Apple employees on Slack who were expressing concerns with the new policy. The majority of them have reportedly raised concerns that the new scanning technology will undermine user privacy on Apple devices.

Since the unveiling of the new tech, more than 800 messages have been posted on Slack disagreeing with it or raising concerns. Reportedly, all this pushback has come from employees not directly working in the privacy or security departments of the company.

The system is a new technology meant to fight child abuse. It will be scanning iCloud photos for child abuse materials or CSAM, and will be comparing it to a hashed list of known images and materials. This raised concerns given the fact that such scanning or access could be used to scan users' iCloud photos as a form of surveillance.

Earlier, some security and privacy experts made the point that the scanning system may give access to governments to surveil citizens. Apple has since addressed that concern, stating it will refuse any government the access or rights to scan for images other than CSAM-related.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

HomePod and HomePod Mini get new audio enhancements in latest beta update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
HomePod and HomePod Mini get new audio enhancements in latest beta update
Google bans location data collecting app and forbids all apps from using its code
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google bans location data collecting app and forbids all apps from using its code
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 joins Google Fi’s network as MVNO’s first foldable phone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 joins Google Fi’s network as MVNO’s first foldable phone
Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera explained
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera explained
Apple's next life-saving device could be the second gen AirPods Pro
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's next life-saving device could be the second gen AirPods Pro
Verizon promises to give Tracfone users 3 years of subsidized service including a 5G program
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon promises to give Tracfone users 3 years of subsidized service including a 5G program
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless