Apple's child-abuse-scanning tech: open letter opposes the policy, Apple addresses concerns officially

Cryptographers sign an open letter asking Apple to halt the new policy due to privacy concerns



Apple's answer to the raised concerns

Additionally, some concerns were raised whether or not this new system can be implemented to more countries and used by governments to scan people's iPhones for other photos, such as, for example, political content. The issue is that some countries' laws could allow for such scanning to happen and the new technology could be used for surveillance and control.







"Apple will refuse any such demands", stated the company, adding that the CSAM detection feature will be built solety to detect known child abuse images stored in iCloud Photos. These known CSAM images have been identified by experts at child safety groups.



Apple additionally stated that the company has previously faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes to iPhones that would undermine users' privacy and it has always refused such demands. And plans to do so in the future. Apple underlined the technology will be limited to CSAM images in the iCloud.



Keep in mind that Apple also stated the new system will scan only photos uploaded to the iCloud, and not photos privately stored on iPhones. In defense of the new system, Cupertino also said the technology is significantly stronger and more private than other such systems by every privacy metric the company is currently tracking.





