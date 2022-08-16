 A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro - PhoneArena
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro

A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon
Amazon is currently running some awesome discounts on a bunch of Apple devices (which, mind you, don't get discounted that often). The retailer has deals on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, on the 9th gen Apple iPad (from 2021), and the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Apple Watch Series 7 deal at Amazon


This deal strips off $100 from the latest premium Apple Watch's retail price. This makes a discount of 25% for the GPS model. On the other hand, the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is discounted by 20% right now at the retailer. This deal is among the best ones we've seen on Apple Watches since Amazon's Prime Day shopping event.

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS+Cellular: save 20%

Right now, you can save 20% off the retail price of the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm, with GPS + Cellular connectivity.
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS: save 25%

The GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 is also discounted, and here you can save 25% at Amazon.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 7 sports blood oxygen monitoring, a bigger display over its predecessor, and a plethora of fitness-tracking and wellness activities. With this discount, you get all of this for an irresistibly-low price!

But the retailer has not stopped here with the discounts on Apple devices. There are also great offers on the iPad from 2021, and the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Apple iPad (2021) and AirPods deals at Amazon


The entry-level iPad from 2021 is also discounted right now at the retailer. Here, the discount is $30, but given the fact that Apple devices rarely do see discounts, it is worth mentioning for potential iPad buyers.

Apple iPad (2021): save 9%

The entry-level iPad 9th generation is also now discounted at Amazon. With this deal, you save $30 off the retail price of this iPad.
$30 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

The iPad from 2021 sports Apple's A13 Bionic chip (from the iPhone 11 series), comes with a True Tone display, the full iPad experience and a reliable battery. And all of this, for an even more affordable price right now!

AirPods Pro and AirPods deals at Amazon


Apple's earbuds are also seeing great discounts right now. The AirPods Pro are 28% off, which is an awesome deal for the premium earbuds with MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation. The 2-nd generation AirPods are also discounted, and here, Amazon is giving a very generous 37% off.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe: save 28%

The AirPods Pro with MagSafe wireless charging case are now with an irresistible price tag at Amazon. With this awesome deal, you can save 28% on them at the moment.
$69 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): save 37%

The biggest discount today is on the AirPods 2nd generation, which are discounted by the whopping 37% at Amazon.
$59 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon
