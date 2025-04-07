Former Apple design chief Jony Ive teases screenless AI device that could replace your phone

A mysterious AI product built from the ground up









The project is being developed by io products, a startup launched by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Ive’s design firm LoveFrom.









Given how essential OpenAI’s technology is to the concept, it’s no surprise that the company is considering a full acquisition of io products. This would allow it to bring the development under its umbrella and potentially speed up the device’s release.



Sources familiar with the matter say the device's design is still being worked on. However, current concepts include a screenless form factor (it's also being explained as a "screenless phone") and even AI-enabled household devices. According to a report by The Information , OpenAI has held acquisition talks to bring the company in-house, signaling just how closely integrated the project is with its generative AI tech.





A sense for great potential

Details remain scarce, but what's clear is that the team behind the project is aiming much higher than just creating a niche accessory. In short, it's a product that might defy conventional labels — even though the word "phone" seems to keep coming up when people try to describe it.













What really caught my eye is the “screenless” concept. If this device can deliver core communication and productivity features while freeing us from the constant pull of screens and notifications, it could be a game-changer.



What really caught my eye is the "screenless" concept. If this device can deliver core communication and productivity features while freeing us from the constant pull of screens and notifications, it could be a game-changer.

And in true Ive fashion, it aligns perfectly with the philosophy he showed while working at Apple—where the best designs were invisible and complexity was stripped away to improve the user experience. Ive's device might rethink the mobile form factor entirely, starting from the question of what a phone would look like if it were built for the AI era.



It’s still too early to say whether this project will succeed — or if it will even see the light of day. But the idea of Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone and MacBook, returning with a new category-defining product for the AI age is certainly exciting. Especially when that project is backed by Sam Altman and the full force of OpenAI’s software.

It's still too early to say whether this project will succeed — or if it will even see the light of day. But the idea of Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone and MacBook, returning with a new category-defining product for the AI age is certainly exciting. Especially when that project is backed by Sam Altman and the full force of OpenAI's software.