Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive teases screenless AI device that could replace your phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Jony Ive and Tim Cook looking at iPhones presented at an event.
Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief design officer, is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence-powered device. Those close to the project insist “it’s not a phone,” but it might function a lot like one.

This follows news from September last year about Jony Ive teaming up with OpenAI’s Sam Altman to create a new AI-powered device.

A mysterious AI product built from the ground up



The project is being developed by io products, a startup launched by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Ive’s design firm LoveFrom.

According to a report by The Information, OpenAI has held acquisition talks to bring the company in-house, signaling just how closely integrated the project is with its generative AI tech.

Given how essential OpenAI’s technology is to the concept, it’s no surprise that the company is considering a full acquisition of io products. This would allow it to bring the development under its umbrella and potentially speed up the device’s release.

Sources familiar with the matter say the device’s design is still being worked on. However, current concepts include a screenless form factor (it's also being explained as a "screenless phone") and even AI-enabled household devices.

In short, it’s a product that might defy conventional labels — even though the word “phone” seems to keep coming up when people try to describe it.

A sense for great potential


Details remain scarce, but what’s clear is that the team behind the project is aiming much higher than just creating a niche accessory.

Ive’s device might rethink the mobile form factor entirely, starting from the question of what a phone would look like if it were built for the AI era.



What really caught my eye is the “screenless” concept. If this device can deliver core communication and productivity features while freeing us from the constant pull of screens and notifications, it could be a game-changer.

And in true Ive fashion, it aligns perfectly with the philosophy he showed while working at Apple—where the best designs were invisible and complexity was stripped away to improve the user experience.

It’s still too early to say whether this project will succeed — or if it will even see the light of day. But the idea of Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone and MacBook, returning with a new category-defining product for the AI age is certainly exciting. Especially when that project is backed by Sam Altman and the full force of OpenAI’s software.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless