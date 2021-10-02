Analyst says Apple's privacy feature is a smokescreen for its advertising ambitions

Analyst says Apple's privacy feature is a smokescreen for its advertising ambitions1
Back in 2018 after Facebook got caught in the Cambridge Analytical scandal, which resulted in the unauthorized sharing of the personal data belonging to 87 million Facebook users, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked what he would do if he were Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Cook famously replied that Apple would never make the customer the product.
Could App Tracking Transparency be a smokescreen to hide Apple's advertising ambitions?
But there might be another reason besides keeping its customers' data private for Apple's decision to develop and release App Tracking Transparency. According to Reuters, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson said in a note to clients that "We view (the privacy changes) as a sign that Apple may want to compete in global advertising." Erickson says that ATT could be a privacy tool used by Apple as a smokescreen while it works on a search algorithm to compete with Google.
Analyst says that YouTube and Amazon Connected Television could benefit from Apple's ATT feature
An Apple-developed search engine could be a huge source of advertising dollars for Apple as it is for Google. The analyst adds, "(Apple) can use data privacy as cover while it invests in a search algorithm behind the scenes." Despite what could end up producing more competition from Apple, the analyst started coverage of Facebook, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet with outperform ratings.
Have you ever looked up a product online and all of a sudden noticed that you were receiving ads on your phone for that product or store? That is because of the trackers found on apps and websites, many using multiple trackers to record what your interests are. Once a company like Facebook knows that you're interested in buying a new pair of glasses, you will continue to see ads on your phone and computer for glasses.
If Apple decides to sell ads, could it ever recover from the criticism it will receive from the public and the media?
Reuters notes that Evercore ISI, an investment banking advisory firm, also believes that Apple is gearing up to enter the advertising business. Back in August, the firm said that by "hampering third-party advertising," Apple got off to a great start in the advertising business. Even though it made that comment, Evercore ISI still believes that the point of App Tracking Transparency is to protect iPhone users' privacy rather than help Apple make money.
The big question is, if Apple does decide to go ahead and make the customer the product, how will Apple be able to rebound from the hit it no doubt would take from the public and the media?