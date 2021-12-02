Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung SSD 500GB for $59.99!

 View
Apple

The Apple Car project loses its senior director of engineering

Iskra Petrova
By
0
The Apple Car project loses its senior director of engineering, Michael Schwekutsch
The Apple Car project is not even official yet; however, information about the people working on a possible self-driving vehicle by Apple is already present. And it seems there have been some quite frequent staff changes recently. Now, AppleInsider reports that Apple has lost the Apple Car senior director of engineering, Michael Schwekutsch.

Ex-Tesla engineer Michael Schwekutsch now leaves Apple to join electric air taxi startup


Michael Schwekutsch joined Apple back in March of 2019, after departing Tesla. Reportedly, he had been working within Apple's Special Projects Group. This group is responsible for projects such as the still unannounced Apple Car, the project of a self-driving vehicle by Cupertino. However, Schwekutsch has recently departed Apple and has joined Archer Aviation, a startup for electric air taxis.

The company is currently working on air taxies powered by electricity that take off and land vertically. So far, the company has developed one such vehicle and it can carry one passenger and one pilot. A model for four passengers is also reportedly in the works. Archer Aviation seems to be planning to operate urban air mobility services in Los Angeles and is currently awaiting FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification.

On the other hand, Apple seems to be continuing its push with the development of the "Apple Car". According to sources familiar with the project, Cupertino plans to make a fully autonomous vehicle that could potentially be unveiled in 2025.

Recent staff changes in the Apple Car project (reportedly)


Michael Schwekutsch leaving the alleged Apple Car project is not the first such change we have seen recently. Earlier, we reported on the hiring of Christopher "CJ" Moore, another ex-Tesla engineer, who has joined the Apple Car project.

The engineer used to work over at Tesla and this year, he drew controversy for his remarks about the company's Autopilot feature. Moore is supposedly going to work on the software for the self-driving vehicle, and he will be reporting to Stuart Bowers.

Bowers, on the other hand, is another former Tesla executive who started working at Apple at the end of last year. Before that, he had led the Autopilot team over at Tesla and he had left in mid-2019.

This move by Apple implies that the company is going forwards with its attempts on making self-driving technology, which should therefore compete with automakers such as Tesla. Apple has never publicly disclosed exactly what its car plans are, however.

Moore has drawn controversy this year because of his comments on the Autopilot software of Tesla. He reportedly implied that the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, had overstated what the Autopilot software could do and what it is capable of. Moore was interviewed by the California Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this year, where he stated that Musk's statements didn't "match engineering reality". He was referring to Musk's claim that Teslas would be capable of fully autonomous driving this year.

The Apple team currently (reportedly) working on the Apple Car has other ex-Tesla employees, with interiors head Steve MacManus. Several other people have recently left the company, including Doug Field (who was replaced by Kevin Lynch), head of robotics Dave Scott, and chief of safety Haime Waydo. Dave Rosenthal, another manager for the effort, also recently left Cupertino after leaving the project.

Kevin Lynch is also known for overseeing WatchOS and all of the company’s health-related software.

Currently, he has full leadership of the 'Apple Car' project, which is known internally as Project Titan. The former engineer, Doug Field, left the company after being with it for three years.

At the moment, it is still unclear whether Apple will really be able to launch the Apple Car by 2025.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

These are 2021's best iPhone and iPad apps according to Apple's App Store Awards
by Rado Minkov,  0
These are 2021's best iPhone and iPad apps according to Apple's App Store Awards
FBI encrypted chat access scorecard ranks iMessage and WhatsApp easy, Telegram hard
by Daniel Petrov,  0
FBI encrypted chat access scorecard ranks iMessage and WhatsApp easy, Telegram hard
Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Post-Cyber Monday deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than ever (brand-new)
-$105
Dual-SIM support coming to Android Auto with new update (finally!)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Dual-SIM support coming to Android Auto with new update (finally!)
Samsung could still unveil the Galaxy S21 FE 5G this year and release it at this US price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung could still unveil the Galaxy S21 FE 5G this year and release it at this US price
YouTube Premium subs on Android and iOS get a useful new feature dubbed "Listening controls"
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube Premium subs on Android and iOS get a useful new feature dubbed "Listening controls"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless