Apple is reportedly seeking partners for the Apple Car among South Korean carmakers

Apple is reportedly talking to South Korean carmakers for the Apple Car
Industry insiders from South Korea report that Cupertino representatives have visited the country in regards to the making of the Apple Car. The same sources have claimed that Apple is seeking business partners in Korea for its EV business.
Earlier, we have seen reports that Apple has discussed the Apple Car with a wide range of reliable and established car manufacturers, such as Hyundai/Kia, Nissan, BMW, and Canoo. We even heard the Hyundai/Kia deal was finalized, but then this report was rebuked.
At the moment, details for the Apple Car and even its possible launch are still a mystery.