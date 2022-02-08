Apple Arcade’s latest games are ridiculously fun and charming

several different settings and over 100 levels to master the art of bridge-building by using different materials and constructions to make sure they won’t buckle and break under the weight of ongoing traffic









Moving on to the second game coming to Apple Arcade on February 18, Wylde Flowers is a non-combat game inspired by The Sims and FarmVille, but with a “ witchy twist .” That’s no surprise at all considering that Studio Drydock, a new development team HQ-ed in Australia, was founded by two industry veterans with a combined 20-year previous experience at EA working on titles like The Sims.



The best way to describe Wylde Flowers is “ cozy life and farming sim ,” so if you like to grind a little bit before going to sleep or while commuting, this seems like the perfect game. Wylde Flowers promises a charming world of diverse folks and magical spells, which set the stage for the game’s big mystery.



Bloons TD 6+ is a hugely popular tower defense game that first debuted on Android and iOS back in 2018. Ninja Kiwi is bringing their game to Apple Arcade on February 11, so that players can try to find the perfect defense from a combination of monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and activated abilities.



We’ve been told that apart from the over 50 maps available in single player, you’ll be able to dive into multiple additional game modes including 4-Player co-op, where you can experience every map and mode with up to three other players in public or private games. Also, if you think you’re up to the challenge, you can try Boss Events, where fearsome boss Bloons will challenge even the strongest defenses.









Last but not least, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is another pleasant surprise that can’t really be fit into a single genre. This is an “ ecological adventure about freedom and survival ,” developer Broken Rules explains. Now, this has nothing to do with the infamous Bored Apes that every celebrity likes to brag about these days, but as the name suggests, you’ll actually take the role of a lost gibbon and try to master a dynamic movement system to swing, slide and somersault through the jungle.



Gibbon: Beyond the Trees feels like an adventure with platformer elements, although developers also promise a narrative that “ captures the struggle of living creatures around the world .” If you reach that moment in life where you feel like you must absolutely swing from tree to tree in a hand-painted jungle just to release some stress, don't forget that Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is just two taps (or swings?!) away.



